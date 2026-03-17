Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Retro Champagne Label Is Now Worth A Small Fortune

Few celebrities have ever embodied glamour quite like Elizabeth Taylor. So it's hardly surprising that her favorite holiday drink matched her legendary sense of style. In a 1968 Town & Country article, Taylor revealed that when it came time to celebrate, she favored Dom Pérignon — but not just any bottle would do. In true Taylor fashion, she had an eye for vintages, citing 1961, 1964, and 1959 as her personal favorites. Unfortunately, Champagne can command exorbitant prices, and if you want to drink like Taylor, you'll need deep pockets.

Unlike most Champagne houses that produce a yearly non-vintage blend to maintain a consistent house style, Dom Pérignon stands out because its vintages are produced using only grapes from a single harvest. As a result, each bottle is a little different. If one growing season is hampered by a sudden cold snap — or, in recent years, extreme heat — the house simply won't produce a vintage for that particular crop. On the other end of the spectrum, some years are known for their exceptional harvests, making them extremely coveted. All of Taylor's favorites fall into the latter category.

By law, vintage Champagne must be aged for at least three years. Dom Pérignon, however, takes a far more patient approach, typically waiting at least eight years before releasing a bottle to the market. Thanks to this meticulous process, certain Dom Pérignon vintages are worth a small fortune, and they often appreciate with age. A standard bottle typically starts at a steep $200. But compare that with Taylor's 1961 vintage, famously served at the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. Today, bottles from that celebrated year can fetch prices of up to $3,000.