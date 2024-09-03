Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Food Is An All-American Classic

Elizabeth Taylor's illustrious acting career began in 1942 with her first role at only 10 years old. Over the course of making 64 films, winning two Oscars, and becoming an outspoken AIDS activist and philanthropist, she lived her life in the public eye. Her most personal details were out there for all to see, from her private love affairs and eight marriages to the minutiae of her eating habits and diets. Thanks to this unfettered access, we know that Taylor's favorite food is one of the under-the-radar dishes that define American cuisine: fried chicken.

In her book, "Elizabeth Takes Off," she wrote, "I'm a lady who believes a good meal is up there with priceless art." As such, her typical dinner would entail such pleasures as crispy fried chicken with mashed potatoes, cornbread, biscuits and gravy, green peas, and trifle. These and more of Taylor's dining proclivities are detailed in the book "It's All About the Dress" by fashion designer Vicky Tiel. The book also mentions that Taylor loved hosting "eating marathons often lasting three to four hours" for her friends, who included luminaries such as Rudolph Valentino, Yul Brynner, Maria Callas, Gianni Bulgari, Tom Jones, and Gore Vidal.

One of Taylor's favorite places to dine and hobnob was the Polo Lounge at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, where she stayed on more than one honeymoon. Her go-to order there was fried chicken and mashed potatoes "drenched" in gravy (via Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce).