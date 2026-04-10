Elizabeth Taylor's Lavish Seafood Order Was Once Banned In The States

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Elizabeth Taylor was the embodiment of old-school glamour, and her culinary preferences matched her exquisite taste. In Sam Kushner's novel, "Furious Love: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and the Marriage of the Century," it was revealed that Taylor was partial to Beluga caviar, which she referred to as her "grey babies." Unfortunately for Taylor, the import of Beluga caviar was banned in the United States due to sustainability concerns caused by overfishing.

Beluga caviar — the salt-cured roe (eggs) of the Beluga sturgeon — is one of the most expensive and prized types of caviar. To put its prestige into perspective, just 3.5-ounces can set you back nearly $2000. Native to the Caspian sea, it was typically imported from countries like Russia or Iran. Known for its rich and buttery flavor, it's commonly paired with Champagne. But not just any bottle would do for Taylor. Unsurprisingly, her favorite Champagne was a vintage worth a small fortune.

Due to its popularity amongst the upper echelon of society, in 2005 the import of Beluga caviar was banned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the critically endangered Beluga sturgeon from extinction. Today, there's only one fishery in the United States that's legally permitted to farm and sell purebred Beluga caviar, located in Bascom, Florida. Most of the Beluga caviar you'll find for sale now is typically a hybrid, meaning it's produced from a cross of a Beluga sturgeon and another fish.