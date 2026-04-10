Elizabeth Taylor's Lavish Seafood Order Was Once Banned In The States
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Elizabeth Taylor was the embodiment of old-school glamour, and her culinary preferences matched her exquisite taste. In Sam Kushner's novel, "Furious Love: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and the Marriage of the Century," it was revealed that Taylor was partial to Beluga caviar, which she referred to as her "grey babies." Unfortunately for Taylor, the import of Beluga caviar was banned in the United States due to sustainability concerns caused by overfishing.
Beluga caviar — the salt-cured roe (eggs) of the Beluga sturgeon — is one of the most expensive and prized types of caviar. To put its prestige into perspective, just 3.5-ounces can set you back nearly $2000. Native to the Caspian sea, it was typically imported from countries like Russia or Iran. Known for its rich and buttery flavor, it's commonly paired with Champagne. But not just any bottle would do for Taylor. Unsurprisingly, her favorite Champagne was a vintage worth a small fortune.
Due to its popularity amongst the upper echelon of society, in 2005 the import of Beluga caviar was banned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the critically endangered Beluga sturgeon from extinction. Today, there's only one fishery in the United States that's legally permitted to farm and sell purebred Beluga caviar, located in Bascom, Florida. Most of the Beluga caviar you'll find for sale now is typically a hybrid, meaning it's produced from a cross of a Beluga sturgeon and another fish.
How to enjoy caviar like Elizabeth Taylor
Fashion designer Vicky Tiel, who was part of Elizabeth Taylor's inner circle, shared the unconventional way the actress enjoyed her caviar (via HuffPost). Known as the "Elizabeth Taylor caviar sandwich," the dish featured Beluga caviar served inside a hollowed-out baked Idaho potato, layered with tangy crème fraîche and finely chopped white onions, all nestled in with the crisp potato skin.
If you're not feeling as extra as Taylor, there are many — albeit less stylish — ways to enjoy caviar. To the purist, it's best served as a "caviar bump." Simply place a small dollop on the back of your hand between your thumb and index finger and enjoy. Allegedly, the warmth of your skin will release the subtle aromas of the caviar. If this method speaks to you, just make sure to never handle the caviar with a metal spoon. Silver and aluminum can cause a chemical reaction that will ruin the delicate flavor of the caviar. The traditionally used utensil is a mother of pearl spoon, which will also help you embody that old-school Elizabeth Taylor glam.
If you're looking to create the perfect hors d'oeuvres to wow your guests, caviar, blinis, and crème fraîche is the gold-standard. The blini — a small buckwheat pancake — is topped with a dollop of crème fraîche and a spoonful of caviar. While this is a traditional preparation, if you want to be like Taylor and not stick to the rules, you can also give it a modern spin. Swap the blini for other luxurious bases like truffle infused potato chips. Or, you could even do a high-and-low pairing, like this Redditor who paired caviar with McNuggets.