Why Martha Stewart Gardens With A Crowbar (And How It Benefits Tomato Plants)

Martha Stewart is not only an expert in entertaining guests and making delicious food, but she also has a green thumb and is full of useful tips. Some of these require using unorthodox things to help with landscaping, like how she uses the same pantry staple as a weed killer that she used to remove rust from her gardening tools (hint: baking soda). So it was no shock to us here at Food Republic when we learned that one of Stewart's favorite tools for tomato plants is a crowbar (per YouTube).

Stewart recommends using crowbars to dig holes for stakes and tamp down the soil around the tomatoes. One of the biggest pain points for planting tomatoes is making sure you have a stake deep enough in the ground that can support the weight of the vertically growing plant.

To achieve this, Stewart takes a crowbar and digs a deep hole in the ground, and places a tall dried bamboo stalk in the hole. Be sure to use a dried bamboo stalk, as bamboo is extremely invasive with roots that can damage others nearby and be expensive to remove. After the stake is in the hole, she uses the crowbar to tamp down the soil around the stake, so it has a strong foundation.

Stewart recommends planting tomato plants near each stake and at least 24 inches apart. Considering this, it might be worth it to get a crowbar like the Olympia Tools 24-inch Wrecking Bar from Amazon and use it to measure the distance between plants as well. She then recommends tying a string between each stake and wrapping the string around the stalk of each of the planted tomatoes.