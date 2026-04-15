Wash Down Your Ribeye Steak With This Beer For The Best Possible Pairing

Whether it's a cheap or expensive cut of steak, pairing it with a nice beverage typically comes to your personal preference. But while a thick stout gives you a heartier meal and a crisp IPA can cut through even the most marbled slab of meat, pairing a ribeye with an amber lager gives you the most comprehensively enjoyable experience

Lagers, in general, are one of the easiest to drink beers thanks to their cold fermentation temperatures, giving them a soft, but never bland, flavor profile. With such a muted bouquet, it can essentially act as a light seasoning between mouthfuls of steak, particularly because amber varieties have a touch of toasty nuttiness complements the steak's rich marbling. While there are certainly other brews that also pair well with steak fat, the lightness of an amber lager also keeps your meal from being too heavy or one-note. Plus, it's versatile enough to work with a broad variety of recipes, from a simple salt and pepper grilled ribeye to a heavily-marinated one cooked in a butter bath.

The traditional method to cut through steak's fattiness is to use acidity, whether that's from citrus or a particularly light wine. However, the high carbonation of a lager accomplishes the same goal, but through texture rather than taste. This creates a more novel experience, creating a depth of flavor with some out-of-the-box thinking, commonly available drink pairing, and minimal effort.