The Best Cottage Cheese Trick To Try If The Texture Isn't Your Thing

With protein-maxxing being all the rage in 2026, cottage cheese has quickly made a massive comeback — with social media-savvy Gen-Zers playing a huge role in its resurgence. The reason it's so popular with protein lovers is that just a single cup serving contains 28 grams of protein. That's nearly the same amount of protein as a 100-gram chicken breast. On top of that, it's also packed with nutrients, antioxidants, and vitamins. But one thing protein-maxxers are struggling to get behind is its texture, which sits in limbo between watery and chunky.

For some, the curds in cottage cheese can bring up images of a rancid dairy product, but it's totally natural. Initially, acid or bacteria is added to milk, which causes the milk protein to coagulate and form curds. These curds are then cut, heated, and drained. So far, this is the exact same process used in cheesemaking. However, the production process for cheese diverges as these curds are pressed or shaped into a block or wheel. For cottage cheese, they're instead mixed with a dressing made of milk or cream, which gives it that signature soupy consistency with the curds still intact. So, for those who are put off, just think of cottage cheese as unaged cheese in a creamy sauce.

But we get it. Texture can make or break a meal for many people. So if you want to enjoy the benefits of cottage cheese without its controversial texture, an easy fix is to whip it. All you're gonna need is a hand-blender, whisk, or even just a fork and some elbow grease. To keep things extra smooth, add in a drizzle of olive oil or a dollop of butter before whisking.