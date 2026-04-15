Paul McCartney Loves To Eat This Sandwich After Concerts

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Entertainers generally have routines they follow before and after hitting the stage for consistency, comfort, and in same cases, superstition. Those habits often include what they eat and drink to make them feel their best. Beatles icon Paul McCartney has his own post-show routine, which includes a classic tequila cocktail and a traditional British sandwich.

McCartney doesn't like to eat before performances, but he has a standing order after getting off stage. "[B]efore we change back into our 'day clothes' I have a margarita to drink ... [a]nd I have a cheese and pickle sandwich with the English type of pickle: Branston's pickle," he told Meat Free Monday. He said the sandwich is "so basic and simple, but it hits the spot." The long-standing vegetarian, who founded the Meat Free Mondays effort with two of his daughters in 2009, will then have a regular dinner a little later.

The legendary musician noted that Branston Pickle is different from the dill type that Americans know well. The widely-used condiment from England is made from several vegetables instead of cucumbers and has a more complex taste from its flavorful pickling liquid. McCartney didn't say which kind of cheese he likes in the sandwich, but it's usually made with an aged cheddar that can be sliced or shredded. Butter and/or mayo spread on the bread is a possible addition, and it can also be made as a grilled cheese, which the British call a toastie.