Get A Fresh Burger King Patty With A Simple Ordering Tip
Burger King churns out burgers quickly. After all, it's not called fast food for nothing. However, you never know how long those meat patties have been sitting under heating lamps, especially during slow hours. Luckily, we've discovered a simple trick to guarantee your burger patty is made fresh every time.
Many customers try to game the system to get a fresh burger. They'll request odd add-ons or special instructions they don't even want — just to force a fresh cook. This only complicates things for the staff by unnecessarily throwing off the assembly line's routine. According to Burger King employees, all you have to do is ask for a burger "fresh off the broiler." When staff hear these four magic words, they're trained to make your burger on the spot. No games, undesired substitutions, or pushback.
Nothing beats a burger fresh off the grill, or in Burger King's case, fresh off the broiler. Burger King's patties are flame-broiled instead of flame-grilled, meaning the heat comes from above instead of below. When customers compare BK burgers "fresh off the broiler" versus those prepared, there's a clear difference. Although they looked and tasted identical, the freshly made burgers were hotter, with the cheese and sauces melting into the meat patty, leading to a far more satisfying experience.
More simple ordering tips for the best Burger King burger
Burger King beat McDonald's in our ranking of the best and worst fast food burgers, but the consistency can still be hit or miss. Customers note that it ultimately comes down to the specific branch, staff, and time of day. To get the best burger possible, check reviews to see which Burger King in your area has the best track record. Visiting during off-peak hours can also help. Staff have more time to make your burger instead of cranking out orders on autopilot.
Order choice can also make or break your burger experience. The difference between BK's Whopper and Whopper Jr. is size and price. Both include lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles, but the Whopper Jr has a smaller patty and a lower price point. However, several diners have complained that the Whopper Jr. bread overwhelms the patty. If you prefer a more satisfying meat-to-bread ratio, stick with the Whopper, or go with the Double or Triple. Alternatively, you can take it a step further with a Quad Whopp, a secret menu option packing four patties.
Craving different toppings? For a slight kick, the Texas Double Whopper boasts jalapeños, bacon, and cheese, and swaps ketchup for mustard. Meanwhile, many customers claim the chain's best burger is its Double Rodeo, with barbecue sauce, onion rings, and cheese. Although this option isn't always available, you can easily recreate it by adding barbecue sauce and onion rings to a classic cheeseburger.