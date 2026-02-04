The State With The Highest Grocery Bills Isn't New York Or California
Americans have been grousing about food prices since they began heading up during the pandemic and have continued to rise, giving people across the country ongoing sticker shock. But costs aren't the same nationwide, and that was true even before COVID-19's 2020 arrival. Average grocery bills differ in every state, with some people lucky enough to live where they're lower, while those in states where they're more expensive have to shell out more money, led by Hawaii, where shoppers pay the most.
Hawaiians spend an average of $333.88 weekly on groceries, more than $60 above the $270.21 national average, followed by people in Alaska at $328.71, California at $297.72, fourth-place Nevada at $294.76, and Mississippi in fifth at $290.64 (per U.S. Census Bureau via Delish). Meanwhile, Wisconsin's U.S.-lowest $221.46 average is more than $100 less than the top two, with Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, and Indiana the next lowest.
The main reason food is so pricey in Hawaii and Alaska is that they're in remote locations and have to import many, if not most, products, like the Spam that's so beloved by Hawaiians. Alaska also isn't able to grow as much food because of its cold climate. Affecting grocery prices in California are elevated business costs, including a high minimum wage and expensive electricity. Overall, grocery stores tend to charge more in states with a higher cost of living, which are generally in the Northeast and on the West Coast, with their physical location, the cost of getting products there, and local economic elements also contributing. Food can sometimes be more expensive in low-income rural areas, for instance, because stores have little competition.
How much grocery prices have risen and ways to save
Food inflation similarly isn't uniform across the country. However, groceries jumped 29% overall in the U.S. from early 2020 to 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (via NPR). Contributing to the increase over those years were pandemic supply chain disruptions that didn't abate until 2023, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, high energy costs, the bird flu outbreak that caused the headline-grabbing spike in egg prices, and the Trump administration's tariffs. While prices haven't stopped going up, attention has shifted from eggs to the soaring cost of beef. Blame largely falls on cattle herds being at their smallest size in decades, as drought that affected the availability of their feed led farmers to sell off cattle.
Consumers already seek out lower costs by shopping at popular discount and warehouse retailers like Costco, Sam's Club, and Aldi, where its operating practices keep groceries cheap. There are lots of other things you can do as well to help rein in your food budget as prices remain on the rise. Create a meal plan so you know exactly what you have to buy, while also remaining open to adjustments depending on what's on sale. Skip prepared foods, choose store brands, and try substituting more affordable ingredients in recipes, as well as getting creative with your leftovers. Join grocery store loyalty programs, and also seek out coupons and discount codes.