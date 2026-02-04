The State With The Highest Grocery Bills Isn't New York Or California

Americans have been grousing about food prices since they began heading up during the pandemic and have continued to rise, giving people across the country ongoing sticker shock. But costs aren't the same nationwide, and that was true even before COVID-19's 2020 arrival. Average grocery bills differ in every state, with some people lucky enough to live where they're lower, while those in states where they're more expensive have to shell out more money, led by Hawaii, where shoppers pay the most.

Hawaiians spend an average of $333.88 weekly on groceries, more than $60 above the $270.21 national average, followed by people in Alaska at $328.71, California at $297.72, fourth-place Nevada at $294.76, and Mississippi in fifth at $290.64 (per U.S. Census Bureau via Delish). Meanwhile, Wisconsin's U.S.-lowest $221.46 average is more than $100 less than the top two, with Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, and Indiana the next lowest.

The main reason food is so pricey in Hawaii and Alaska is that they're in remote locations and have to import many, if not most, products, like the Spam that's so beloved by Hawaiians. Alaska also isn't able to grow as much food because of its cold climate. Affecting grocery prices in California are elevated business costs, including a high minimum wage and expensive electricity. Overall, grocery stores tend to charge more in states with a higher cost of living, which are generally in the Northeast and on the West Coast, with their physical location, the cost of getting products there, and local economic elements also contributing. Food can sometimes be more expensive in low-income rural areas, for instance, because stores have little competition.