The Unusual Alcohol Rule To Know Before Traveling To Philadelphia

If you live in sunny California and you're heading to Philadelphia for a visit, there will be a number of cultural shocks in store for you. Aside from the weather, especially if you're traveling in the winter, there are some standout food and drink quirks in the City of Brotherly Love. There's the Philadelphia Pizzaz Pizza, a totally unique experience, the unusual addition of fish cakes to its hot dogs, as well as 24/7 access to cheesesteaks when you've got a craving at 3 a.m. Venture to one of hundreds of restaurants in the Philly area, though, and you might come across an unusual bring-your-own-bottle (BYOB) culture, which is borne out of a post-Prohibition state alcohol law having to do with liquor licenses.

You see, after the alcohol sales restrictions were lifted when Prohibition was struck down, Pennsylvania remained a state-controlled distributor of alcohol and required restaurants to obtain liquor licenses in order to serve alcohol at its establishments. Licenses were super-limited based on the population size of a given county, and even today they are much sought-after, but can be quite expensive to obtain. As such, not every restaurant that wanted to serve alcohol could.

Rather than fight "The Man," crafty Philadelphians found a slick work-around, and it has since spread, initially throughout the city and then to the furthest reaches of the state. Philadelphia certainly isn't the only city in Pennsylvania to feature a bevy of BYOB restaurants, but it was the very first.