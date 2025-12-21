What Makes Philadelphia's Pizzaz Pizza Totally Unique?

Whether it's the abundance of regional hot dog styles or area-specific casserole recipes, many all-American dishes take on local twists. That variability certainly applies to pizza, too — even a Philadelphia neighborhood boasts a particular recipe. Called a pizzaz, this rendition intriguingly ditches any sauce, instead topping dough with banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, American cheese, and oregano.

The specific pizza assembly is tied to the southern part of the city — some Philly residents have never even heard of the style. Such hyper-regional specificity emerges from the neighborhood-centric nature of the eateries that serve the pizzaz. Beloved restaurant Celebre's Pizzeria, which opened during the 1960s, claims invention of the combo during the 1980s. Reportedly, the composition of the pie came about as an intentional replication of grilled cheese, with behind-the-scenes tinkering eventually turning it into a longtime menu centerpiece. Success at Celebre's led a few other businesses in the neighborhood to serve the pie, but it never became a citywide favorite. So if you're in the southern neighborhoods of the City of Brotherly Love, try out this type of pizza not found elsewhere — it's contentious, but comes with a dedicated set of loyal fans.