What Makes Philadelphia's Pizzaz Pizza Totally Unique?
Whether it's the abundance of regional hot dog styles or area-specific casserole recipes, many all-American dishes take on local twists. That variability certainly applies to pizza, too — even a Philadelphia neighborhood boasts a particular recipe. Called a pizzaz, this rendition intriguingly ditches any sauce, instead topping dough with banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, American cheese, and oregano.
The specific pizza assembly is tied to the southern part of the city — some Philly residents have never even heard of the style. Such hyper-regional specificity emerges from the neighborhood-centric nature of the eateries that serve the pizzaz. Beloved restaurant Celebre's Pizzeria, which opened during the 1960s, claims invention of the combo during the 1980s. Reportedly, the composition of the pie came about as an intentional replication of grilled cheese, with behind-the-scenes tinkering eventually turning it into a longtime menu centerpiece. Success at Celebre's led a few other businesses in the neighborhood to serve the pie, but it never became a citywide favorite. So if you're in the southern neighborhoods of the City of Brotherly Love, try out this type of pizza not found elsewhere — it's contentious, but comes with a dedicated set of loyal fans.
The regional pizzaz is topped with American cheese
Much like the key difference between Chicago and Detroit-style deep dish, it's the use of a distinct cheese that really sets the pizzaz apart. American cheese isn't a widespread pie-topping option, with the only other notable use being on the Sicilian-style Altoona pizza — another controversial Pennsylvania-style pie. The unique appeal of American cheese (especially when made by the Cooper Sharp brand) carries a nostalgic draw in Pennsylvania, perhaps explaining its use on a pizzaz.
Subsequently, while pizzaz riffs now appear throughout southern Philadelphia, it's the American cheese that holds the style together. Some eateries may add (not substitute!) mozzarella, while others upgrade to a spiffier version of American cheese. The pizzaz's shape shifts, too: the pie comes served as a classic circular shape at Celebre's, but storied bakery Cacia's sells slices by the square. Crusts also vary from thin to thick, but across shops, the foundational qualities remain the same. Tomatoes — sliced like pepperoni — replace the sauce, banana peppers add spice, and American cheese glues it all together.