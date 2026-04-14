Frank Sinatra Always Ordered This Minimal Salad In New York City

Frank Sinatra was no stranger to the kitchen — he knew how to whip up a quick and easy tomato sauce, and he also enjoyed fettuccine Alfredo enough to include it in his 1996 cookbook "The Sinatra Celebrity Cookbook: Barbara, Frank, and Friends." But when it came to going out for Italian in New York City, he had a dining destination that he frequented: Patsy's. While there, he'd often order veal Milanese (breaded and fried thinly sliced cutlets), old-school stuffed artichokes, or littleneck clams posillipo, which combined the mollusks with aromatics and tomatoes. However, to start the meal, Ol' Blue Eyes' preference was a simple arugula salad.

Sinatra's salad choice was an exercise in minimalism. It combined the peppery greens with olive oil and red wine vinegar. For a little fresh flavor, a bit of basil was tossed in as well. While the salad doesn't appear to be on Patsy's menu today, salads at the time clocked in at $0.75 to just shy of $1.

Crafting a dupe of the Sultan of Swoon's salad at home is easy. First, whisk up the vinaigrette using the 3:1 rule: Combine three parts olive oil with one part red wine vinegar. Then, toss it with fresh arugula and basil, and it's ready to be served. And for anyone who wants to bring a bit of Patsy's to the table, on its website, the restaurant sells olive oil in a charmingly rustic ceramic container that can be shipped straight to your door.