Frank Sinatra's Favorite Tomato Sauce Was A Fresh Italian Classic

When Frank Sinatra came on the show "Dinah's Place," they asked him to show off his favorite tomato sauce. But while you may have been expecting a long-simmering marinara, his go-to was actually something quick and easy, closer to a pomodoro, ideal for lazy cooks.

Consisting of only four chunks of garlic, a quarter of an onion, and some canned tomatoes, the goal behind this sauce is to create something more fresh and vibrant than a heavier pasta sauce gravy. It achieves this with a short cooking — only about 15 minutes or so. This preserves the bite of the garlic, the astringency of the onions, and the tang of the tomatoes, putting great emphasis on the vegetables of the dish rather than meat. Just like Marcella Hazan's famous tomato sauce, Sinatra tells Dinah not to dice the onions, slivering them instead to provide a bit of texture to complement the pasta.

While two tablespoons of olive oil provide some heartiness to this dish, it makes for a lovely primo, or light pasta course, in an Italian four-course meal. This type of dish isn't strictly meant to fill you up, but rather excite your palate with a bit of starch and vegetables, readying you for a more filling main course. Still, Sinatra's recipe serves as a great starting point if you want to elevate it with anything from a bit of acid, fresh herbs, or even a touch of meat.