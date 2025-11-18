Frank Sinatra's Favorite Tomato Sauce Was A Fresh Italian Classic
When Frank Sinatra came on the show "Dinah's Place," they asked him to show off his favorite tomato sauce. But while you may have been expecting a long-simmering marinara, his go-to was actually something quick and easy, closer to a pomodoro, ideal for lazy cooks.
Consisting of only four chunks of garlic, a quarter of an onion, and some canned tomatoes, the goal behind this sauce is to create something more fresh and vibrant than a heavier pasta sauce gravy. It achieves this with a short cooking — only about 15 minutes or so. This preserves the bite of the garlic, the astringency of the onions, and the tang of the tomatoes, putting great emphasis on the vegetables of the dish rather than meat. Just like Marcella Hazan's famous tomato sauce, Sinatra tells Dinah not to dice the onions, slivering them instead to provide a bit of texture to complement the pasta.
While two tablespoons of olive oil provide some heartiness to this dish, it makes for a lovely primo, or light pasta course, in an Italian four-course meal. This type of dish isn't strictly meant to fill you up, but rather excite your palate with a bit of starch and vegetables, readying you for a more filling main course. Still, Sinatra's recipe serves as a great starting point if you want to elevate it with anything from a bit of acid, fresh herbs, or even a touch of meat.
How to tweak Sinatra's recipe
An Italian fresh tomato sauce should never be all that labor-intensive or time-consuming. But even if you want to keep things as simple as possible, adding an extra ingredient or even an extra step can keep this recipe quick while providing a bit more flavor for an easy weeknight meal.
If you don't want to sacrifice the heartiness of a classic marinara sauce, try incorporating some prosciutto into this dish. Thin, cured meats are ideal because they cook quickly, add salt and fat, and can either soften up while the tomatoes simmer or act as a crispy topping. Plus, by using the same pan you brown the garlic and onions in, you save on dishes and use less olive oil. From salami to capicola, just about anything you'd find on a charcuterie board is a solid option, provided it has enough fat to brown the vegetables in.
If you're looking for a bit of spice, why not adopt some of the flavors that make arrabiatta so delicious? Literally meaning "angry," arrabiatta leans on acid and spice to give your tomato sauce a bit of kick. This is a perfect opportunity to use up some pickled peppers or even olives and red pepper flakes if you don't have any — just toss them in with the tomatoes while they simmer. With an extra pinch of fresh basil, you have something with a comprehensive flavor profile that shouldn't take more than 20 or 30 minutes to prepare.