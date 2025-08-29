The Old-School Italian Appetizer Frank Sinatra Always Ordered

Many renowned restaurants owe their fame, at least in part, to celebrities who frequented them and put them on the proverbial map. One such is Patsy's Italian Restaurant in New York City. Established in 1944, the restaurant openly credits its notoriety to Ol' Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra, who ate there frequently, and whose family still visits the restaurant for a good Italian meal whenever they're in New York. Sinatra's go-to appetizer at Patsy's was an Italian classic that remains on the menu to this day: stuffed artichokes.

The dish, a staple of Italian cuisine, features artichokes that have been hollowed out. At Patsy's, they are then stuffed with a mixture of seasoned breadcrumbs (made in-house), chopped garlic, Italian parsley, Italian basil, black pepper, salt, finely chopped anchovies, sliced black olives, non-pareil capers, oregano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and olive oil. Sinatra reportedly disliked overly strong garlic flavor, so the staff amended the recipe slightly when cooking for the star to make it less garlic-forward, also doing so when preparing other dishes for Sinatra.

When it came to cuisine, Sinatra was loyal once he picked a favorite. The crooner loved Lifesavers candy so much, for instance, that he was reportedly buried with a roll of cherry Life Savers in his casket. Indeed, even some tootsie rolls and a bottle of his favorite booze, Jack Daniel's, were in there, too. Though an order of stuffed artichokes from Patsy's wasn't in the coffin with the famous singer — it certainly wouldn't have kept as well as the candy and the whiskey, after all — it was a favorite that he frequently ordered.