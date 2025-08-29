The Old-School Italian Appetizer Frank Sinatra Always Ordered
Many renowned restaurants owe their fame, at least in part, to celebrities who frequented them and put them on the proverbial map. One such is Patsy's Italian Restaurant in New York City. Established in 1944, the restaurant openly credits its notoriety to Ol' Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra, who ate there frequently, and whose family still visits the restaurant for a good Italian meal whenever they're in New York. Sinatra's go-to appetizer at Patsy's was an Italian classic that remains on the menu to this day: stuffed artichokes.
The dish, a staple of Italian cuisine, features artichokes that have been hollowed out. At Patsy's, they are then stuffed with a mixture of seasoned breadcrumbs (made in-house), chopped garlic, Italian parsley, Italian basil, black pepper, salt, finely chopped anchovies, sliced black olives, non-pareil capers, oregano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and olive oil. Sinatra reportedly disliked overly strong garlic flavor, so the staff amended the recipe slightly when cooking for the star to make it less garlic-forward, also doing so when preparing other dishes for Sinatra.
When it came to cuisine, Sinatra was loyal once he picked a favorite. The crooner loved Lifesavers candy so much, for instance, that he was reportedly buried with a roll of cherry Life Savers in his casket. Indeed, even some tootsie rolls and a bottle of his favorite booze, Jack Daniel's, were in there, too. Though an order of stuffed artichokes from Patsy's wasn't in the coffin with the famous singer — it certainly wouldn't have kept as well as the candy and the whiskey, after all — it was a favorite that he frequently ordered.
Famous friends at Patsy's, and Sinatra's other favorite dishes
Patsy's Italian Restaurant was most assuredly Frank Sinatra's favorite place to eat in New York City. Once a legend like Sinatra dines at a restaurant and marks it as a preferred spot, it doesn't take long for the rest of the world to take notice and start showing up in droves. It didn't hurt that he would recommend the restaurant to his celebrity friends, as well, like Bono, who reportedly dined at Patsy's at his urging.
Today, Patsy's boasts an impressive, star-studded roster of famous clientele, past and present, whose patronage can, in many instances, be traced directly back to Sinatra's influence. Celebs who have eaten at the establishment include film stars like Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves, George Clooney, and Ben Stiller; TV personalities like Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman; and famous musicians like Madonna, Patty LaBelle, Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Bublé, and Jon Bon Jovi. Sinatra's patronage similarly helped launch his favorite Vegas steakhouse, the Golden Steer, to iconic status in Las Vegas — where it continues operating to this day.
Over the decades that Sinatra dined at Patsy's, often with some of his famous friends in tow, he acquired a penchant for other dishes at the establishment in addition to his go-to stuffed artichokes. Other menu items the Chairman of the Board favored included clams Posillipo, veal Milanese, and fusilli with filetto di pomodoro. For dessert, Sinatra's preferred indulgence was a lemon ricotta torte. Every year on the famous singer's birthday, Patsy's hosts a celebration featuring some of the artists' favorite dishes, which, of course, includes these delectable items.