When ice cream cravings strike, fewer people seem to be hitting up Dairy Queen restaurants to satisfy them these days. While DQ still ranks high in terms of brand recognition — more than 85 years of existence leaves an indelible impression — the chain's public consumption and customer loyalty numbers are rather dismal. Per a 2024 Statista ice cream consumer poll, just 36% of those surveyed dine at DQ, and only 31% have any brand loyalty for the company. The chain experienced a significant number of closures in 2025, and customers consistently complain that the brand is one of may that isn't the same as it once was.

One thing patrons are disgruntled over is a lack of flavor diversity for DQ's popular Blizzard treats. "The desserts were better like 20+ years ago when there [were] more options and didn't read like a one note," one Reddit user complained. Specifically, the menu's scarce inclusion of fruit flavors has invoked customer ire. "Fruit or fruity Blizzard options [are] poor," another Redditor stated. "Not everyone likes cookies or candy mixed with ice cream, sweet on sweet on sweet." A different user stated, "The Blizzards were more interesting when they had more fruit based offerings. Now everything is candy based and too similar to each other."

As of April 2026, the online DQ menu does, indeed, display a scant number of fruity Blizzard options. There are just two, to be precise — both containing strawberry: a Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard (which is only a temporary summer 2026 flavor), with angel food cake pieces, strawberries, and whipped topping; and a Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard with cheesecake pieces, graham, and strawberry topping in the center. The other 14 flavors on offer were either candy- or cookie-based.