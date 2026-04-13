Some Dairy Queen Customers Are Tired Of How Blizzard Flavors Have Changed
When ice cream cravings strike, fewer people seem to be hitting up Dairy Queen restaurants to satisfy them these days. While DQ still ranks high in terms of brand recognition — more than 85 years of existence leaves an indelible impression — the chain's public consumption and customer loyalty numbers are rather dismal. Per a 2024 Statista ice cream consumer poll, just 36% of those surveyed dine at DQ, and only 31% have any brand loyalty for the company. The chain experienced a significant number of closures in 2025, and customers consistently complain that the brand is one of may that isn't the same as it once was.
One thing patrons are disgruntled over is a lack of flavor diversity for DQ's popular Blizzard treats. "The desserts were better like 20+ years ago when there [were] more options and didn't read like a one note," one Reddit user complained. Specifically, the menu's scarce inclusion of fruit flavors has invoked customer ire. "Fruit or fruity Blizzard options [are] poor," another Redditor stated. "Not everyone likes cookies or candy mixed with ice cream, sweet on sweet on sweet." A different user stated, "The Blizzards were more interesting when they had more fruit based offerings. Now everything is candy based and too similar to each other."
As of April 2026, the online DQ menu does, indeed, display a scant number of fruity Blizzard options. There are just two, to be precise — both containing strawberry: a Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard (which is only a temporary summer 2026 flavor), with angel food cake pieces, strawberries, and whipped topping; and a Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard with cheesecake pieces, graham, and strawberry topping in the center. The other 14 flavors on offer were either candy- or cookie-based.
DQ's menu was much fruitier in the past
Dairy Queen's permanent menu once had a lot more fruit-based Blizzards, like Banana Cream Pie, Banana Split, Very Cherry Chip, and a Hawaiian Blizzard with banana, pineapple, and coconut. While the brand still occasionally offers a limited-time seasonal Blizzard or Blizzard of the Month with fruit, they seem to be getting fewer and farther between.
In the entire two-year span between April 2024 and April 2026, only four Blizzard of the Month flavors were fruity: Picnic Peach Cobbler, Pumpkin Pie (before you quibble, pumpkins are technically a fruit, not a vegetable), Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake, and Strawberry Angel Food Cake. The rest largely included chocolate in some form, with a lot of cookie, candy, or cake mix-ins on repeat (some type of Oreo-based flavor was the Blizzard of the Month a whopping 17 times between March 2020 and March 2026). "The flavors they keep coming out with are boring af and [losing] creativity," one Redditor criticized, with another poster mockingly replying, "Oh look, another thing with cookie dough. Daring today, aren't we?"
Some have speculated that the reduction in fruit usage and variety is due to fruit's shorter shelf life versus candy and baked goods, making fruit-based Blizzards costlier. Like so many products in these inflation-plagued times, fruit prices have also risen, making them even less attractive for inclusion on menus. Restaurants are also cutting back on menu variety in general to save money.
Going back in time — pre-1985, before Blizzards existed — DQ's menu was very fruit-heavy. In the 1960s, the chain's daily dessert offerings included a Banana Split, a Strawberry Shortcake treat, and Raspberry, Pineapple, and Cherry Sundaes.
You can still get certain discontinued fruit Blizzards
If your heart is set on a fruity Blizzard, all is not lost. "If they used to make it and they still have the ingredients[,] then you can order it," one Reddit poster, self-identified as a former DQ employee, stated. "The Dairy Queen I worked in had every old Blizzard recipe posted on the wall and the ice cream machine."
The caveat is that a DQ location needs to have the required fruit on hand. Since none of the former cherry-based flavors are on the menu now, for instance, most DQ's won't have cherries, making a Very Cherry Chip Blizzard a no-go. If a cherry creation happens to be the current Blizzard of the Month flavor, though, DQs would temporarily have the ingredient stocked.
As of April 2026, DQ still widely offers its Banana Split dessert, which has banana, pineapple, and strawberry. So, any discontinued Blizzards containing those ingredients should be attainable. If your go-to Blizzard has a different fruit, you can always ask if a location can make it. Multiple online posters report successfully ordering the discontinued Hawaiian Blizzard, for example, even though it contains coconut, which isn't in any current menu items. Beware, though, this could mean getting a less-than-fresh mix-in. "[Now] I'm wondering how old was that coconut?" a Redditor, who regularly orders the off-menu Hawaiian Blizzard, asked. You may also encounter preparation inconsistencies when workers are unfamiliar with a retired recipe. "Sometimes I get no strawberry or no pineapple, sometimes they put fudge in it (which is the best), and a few times I've had no banana!" posted a Redditor who regularly orders the off-menu Banana Split Blizzard.