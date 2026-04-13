The Las Vegas Steakhouse Where You Can Get Steak Topped With Animal-Style Fries

Las Vegas is a city built on entertainment and extravagance, celebrated as a place where everything is more flashy and over-the-top. When it comes to Sin City dining, that's reflected in the enormous buffets overflowing with high-end foods and the proliferation of restaurants from celebrity chefs. Steakhouses are also everywhere in the city, and it's no surprise to see decadent menu items not typically encountered at similar upscale establishments, like the animal-style fries you can get as a gonzo garnish for your beef at High Steaks Vegas.

The 50th-floor restaurant opened in 2025 at the Rio Hotel & Casino just off the Las Vegas Strip. Its $18 animal-style fries are among several optional accompaniments it offers for steak, along with rich foie gras butter, a blue cheese crust, and a lobster tail. This style of fries famously comes from In-N-Out Burger's formerly secret menu, though you can also hack them at McDonald's.

At High Steaks, the fries (also available separately as a side) are made with garlic beef tallow fries fried three times to create a textural contrast that makes them satisfyingly crispy yet soft inside. The spuds are then covered "animal style" with melty cheese, grilled onions, and Thousand Island dressing. The fries-topped steaks also come with a head of roasted garlic. Roasting mellows the allium's sharpness and softens the cloves, making them spreadable and ready to be squeezed out of the skin into the dish for even more flavor.