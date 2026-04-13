The Las Vegas Steakhouse Where You Can Get Steak Topped With Animal-Style Fries
Las Vegas is a city built on entertainment and extravagance, celebrated as a place where everything is more flashy and over-the-top. When it comes to Sin City dining, that's reflected in the enormous buffets overflowing with high-end foods and the proliferation of restaurants from celebrity chefs. Steakhouses are also everywhere in the city, and it's no surprise to see decadent menu items not typically encountered at similar upscale establishments, like the animal-style fries you can get as a gonzo garnish for your beef at High Steaks Vegas.
The 50th-floor restaurant opened in 2025 at the Rio Hotel & Casino just off the Las Vegas Strip. Its $18 animal-style fries are among several optional accompaniments it offers for steak, along with rich foie gras butter, a blue cheese crust, and a lobster tail. This style of fries famously comes from In-N-Out Burger's formerly secret menu, though you can also hack them at McDonald's.
At High Steaks, the fries (also available separately as a side) are made with garlic beef tallow fries fried three times to create a textural contrast that makes them satisfyingly crispy yet soft inside. The spuds are then covered "animal style" with melty cheese, grilled onions, and Thousand Island dressing. The fries-topped steaks also come with a head of roasted garlic. Roasting mellows the allium's sharpness and softens the cloves, making them spreadable and ready to be squeezed out of the skin into the dish for even more flavor.
The steaks (and stakes) when dining at High Steaks Vegas
The restaurant offers eight steaks, including two types of Wagyu: a boneless ribeye and a Denver cut (from under the cow's shoulder blade). The other options are USDA Prime and range in price and size from a $56 flat iron — a shoulder steak that's one of the most underrated cuts – to a $245 bone-in tomahawk ribeye. New York strip, filet mignon, and porterhouse steaks are also available, plus smoked prime rib.
Customers can venture beyond beef with a selection of game meats like elk and boar chops, bison filet, and venison backstrap, a loin cut from the deer's back. Like the steaks, they're available with animal-style fries or the other toppers, along with any of the sauces like bordelaise, au poivre, and horseradish cream. Other meaty menu items include Salisbury steak and braised lamb shank entrees, as well as appetizers including pastrami-glazed bacon, bone marrow with red wine onion jam, and wild game tartare made with bison, boar, venison, and elk, along with spicy olive tapenade, cured egg yolk, and crispy shallots.
While High Steaks embraces animal-style fries, the fast food homage ends there. In-N-Out famously serves up an equally iconic animal-style burger along with its freshly prepared and dressed spuds. The patty is cooked in mustard and topped with grilled onions, pickles, extra Thousand Island spread, lettuce, and tomato, and can have cheese or not. High Steaks, meanwhile, serves a burger with just American cheese, Dijonnaise, and pickles on a potato bun.