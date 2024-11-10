Sorry, But Drumsticks Don't Contain Real Ice Cream. Here's What They Are

As with many online scandals these days, the outrage began on TikTok, where one user shared a video showing a Nestlé Drumstick sitting on their kitchen counter. According to the video, it had been there for 22 hours, and although it was certainly in a more liquid state than when it was straight out of the package, the Drumstick was hardly melted. It sat in a clear liquid that had separated from a partially softened cookies-and-cream interior. And if you've ever eaten ice cream, you'll know that this just isn't how it usually works — except Drumsticks aren't ice cream.

Take a look at a Drumstick package. In the bottom right corner on the front of the box, it shows how many Drumsticks are inside — but it doesn't say "ice cream cones." It says "frozen dairy dessert cones." This may seem like a minor quibble (and in some ways, it is), but when it comes to food, word choice matters.

You see, ice cream has a legal definition — it must contain 10% milk fat from a dairy source like milk or cream, and it must have 20% milk solids. Frozen dairy desserts use oils — like the coconut, palm, and soybean oils found in Drumsticks. Now, the cones still contain milk, cream, and sugar; just not in the proportions required to meet the legal definition of ice cream. They include additional ingredients as well.