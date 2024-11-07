The Absolute Worst Day Of The Week To Go Grocery Shopping

It's been a long week, and you've finally made it to the weekend. After meeting up with friends, spending time with the family, or catching a movie on Friday night, Saturday morning rolls around — and you suddenly realize your refrigerator needs a fill-up. Unfortunately, other people are having the same realization at the exact same time — it's the end of their work week, and they need groceries. Invariably, therefore, the masses are converging on the supermarket at the same time, making Saturday the worst day of the week to go shopping.

To narrow it further, Saturdays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1:59 p.m. are when grocery stores are busiest, according to Drive Research. So, if you must hit the supermarket on a Saturday, you should try to get there early in the morning. (Don't want to get up early on a Saturday? Neither does anybody else — that's why the store is less crowded.) Later at night is also better — and this holds true on any given day, though you'll still encounter more people on a Saturday evening than you would on a weeknight.

Weekday evenings anywhere in the 5 p.m. vicinity are also less desirable for hitting the market — the bulk of people are getting off work and stopping to shop on their way home. Just as you want to avoid the freeways during rush hour, you also want to steer clear of the grocery store.