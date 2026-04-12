How To Make Simple Dumplings With Bisquick Mix

Of all the clever ways to use Bisquick mix, capitalizing on its natural fluffiness to create dumplings is one of the best and easiest options. It'll be a little different than the vintage soup your grandparents probably made, but the results are so good that it's now the norm in many Southern kitchens.

These dumplings come together easily with just Bisquick and milk. While mixing the dough, be careful not to overwork it. If you do, the biscuits may not rise properly, turning out dense balls that are more like matzo than dumplings. Once prepared, keep your soup at a vigorous simmer, drop spoonfuls of dough directly in, then return the lid. Balancing how big to make the dumplings can be a bit of a challenge, as anything too big won't cook all the way through. Conversely, anything too small may become oversaturated, eventually falling into the soup and disintegrating rather than sitting on top.

The right portions are about the size of an avocado pit, but don't fret too much if they're a little bigger or smaller, as this trick has a pretty wide margin of error. Between contact with the hot broth and the accumulated steam, the dough should only need about 15 or 20 minutes to cook. Gently prod the tops and, if sticky, add another couple of minutes. Repeat as necessary until your dumplings feel firm, but bouncy, and have developed a nice matte color.