How To Make Simple Dumplings With Bisquick Mix
Of all the clever ways to use Bisquick mix, capitalizing on its natural fluffiness to create dumplings is one of the best and easiest options. It'll be a little different than the vintage soup your grandparents probably made, but the results are so good that it's now the norm in many Southern kitchens.
These dumplings come together easily with just Bisquick and milk. While mixing the dough, be careful not to overwork it. If you do, the biscuits may not rise properly, turning out dense balls that are more like matzo than dumplings. Once prepared, keep your soup at a vigorous simmer, drop spoonfuls of dough directly in, then return the lid. Balancing how big to make the dumplings can be a bit of a challenge, as anything too big won't cook all the way through. Conversely, anything too small may become oversaturated, eventually falling into the soup and disintegrating rather than sitting on top.
The right portions are about the size of an avocado pit, but don't fret too much if they're a little bigger or smaller, as this trick has a pretty wide margin of error. Between contact with the hot broth and the accumulated steam, the dough should only need about 15 or 20 minutes to cook. Gently prod the tops and, if sticky, add another couple of minutes. Repeat as necessary until your dumplings feel firm, but bouncy, and have developed a nice matte color.
How to upgrade your Bisquick mix dumplings
Dumplings are a versatile recipe, so don't feel like you have to stick to tradition. Old-school dumplings used to be made with everything from rabbit to lard, so as long as your added ingredients don't interfere with texture, you'll be perfectly fine.
Most chicken and dumpling recipes are delicious but fairly basic. Since some of the dumpling dough will inevitably disperse into the broth, they're great not only for bulking up the dish but also for seasoning it. Even a quick dash of onion or garlic powder can add a final hit of flavor. Added fats like butter or tallow are especially helpful if you're using a lean meat like chicken breast. Just keep in mind that whatever seasonings you add will be concentrated in the dumplings themselves, so don't go too heavy on anything spicy unless you want a mouthful of hot biscuit dough.
Cheese is another simple way to boost both flavor and richness in dumplings. Some of the most flavorful, earthy cheeses tend to melt poorly due to their low moisture content, but that won't be an issue since you're steaming or boiling the dumplings. Small amounts of Parmigiano Reggiano, aged cheddar, or manchego bring plenty of flavor without making the dumplings too gooey. On the other hand, if you want dumplings similar to Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuits, you can go heavier on richer, higher-moisture cheeses like cheddar and mozzarella. Just keep in mind that too much cheese can make the dumplings a bit stiff due to the added fat and solids.