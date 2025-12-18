The Old-School Dumplings That Are No Longer Common

Chicken and dumplings ranks pretty high among the vintage soups your grandparents probably made, but what about their grandparents? Back when hunting was something you could do by stepping out your back door and many people kept small livestock on their property, a dish of rabbit and dumplings was a deliciously common meal.

If you've never tried it before, rabbit meat actually tastes more earthy than gamey, with a texture similar to dark meat chicken. Its almost extreme lack of fat makes it incredibly lean, so it keeps soup stocks from becoming greasy. When you combine its protein-laden meat with rich, filling dumplings, you get a comprehensively satisfying meal that's perfectly rounded out by dicing up whatever vegetables you have on hand. This dish was particularly vital during the Great Depression, as rabbits are one of the few delicious animals you can reliably lay traps for, further reducing the work it took to feed your family.

Nowadays, it's far more common to see rabbit meat at upscale restaurants or in gourmet grocery stores than feeding rural families. Public perception played a major role in this, as it's more difficult for the general population to see an animal that's sometimes a pet as food. Still, rabbit isn't always the best meat to produce at a large scale, so most producers in the 21st century either raise them as part of homesteading or on small, dedicated farms serving specialty food suppliers.