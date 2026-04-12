Your Leftover Soup Cans Make Cute Wall Décor

Your kitchen affords plentiful opportunities for turning trash into treasure. For instance, old baking pans can be repurposed into cute magnetic memo boards, attractive soap dispensers can be made from empty glass olive oil bottles, and a chipped, broken, or stained coffee mug can be repurposed into a cute planter. Another pantry staple you should think twice about tossing out is empty soup cans. While they may not seem overly salvageable, they can actually be upcycled into cute wall décor.

One simple way to decoratively alter soup cans is to compress one end of the can until the two sides are pressed together, leaving a round top and a pinched bottom. With one end pinched closed and the other round and open, you have the basis for a very pretty hanging wall pocket or wall vase.

The cans should be washed out, and the lids should be removed with a can opener. Pinching the bottom opening together can be done by hand, merely squeezing the two sides inward until the aluminum bends; you can then press down on one end of the can with something heavy, using your body weight to apply added pressure; or the sides can be pounded together with a mallet or hammer.

From there, decorating is the fun part. Paint, decals, decoupage, or trimmings like ribbon and lace all work well, as does punching a pattern into the tin with a hammer and nail. Finish it off by attaching a length of rope, chain, or ribbon for hanging, and tuck in some silk flowers or dried herbs for a final flourish. And voilà, adorable décor piece!