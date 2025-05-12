Before You Toss That Old Baking Pan, Try This Clever Organizing Idea Instead

The baking pan is one of the most versatile utility tools in any kitchen — there's a reason the empress of home cooking, Ina Garten, keeps at least eight of them on hand. Baking sheets are a quintessential item for everyday culinary tasks like roasting veggies to perfection, reheating leftovers, and baking chewy chocolate chip cookies. Since this trusty tool has such a wide range of uses, though, no pan is completely impervious to wear-and-tear damage like cosmetic scratches and warping due to extended high heat exposure. Even high-quality sheet pans that are built to last still need to be replaced after four to eight years of consistent use, on average.

While your first thought may be to chuck your banged-up baking sheet into the dumpster, there's a fun and clever way to get a little more use out of your old pan: turn it into a magnetic memo board. If you're someone who is constantly running out of space on the refrigerator door, this is the upcycling project for you — a DIY board perfect for posting reminders and grocery lists, displaying photos and memorabilia, saving recipe cards, and so much more. All you need to transform your old sheet pan into an organizational masterpiece is spray paint, super glue, and a heavy-duty wire hanger.