What's New At Costco: April 2026 Edition

One thing about Costco is that the warehouse chain is always going to be changing things up, whether it's store policies or new items for customers to discover and fall in love with. Of course, it's always good to find favorites that you keep coming back to again and again, like the protein-filled Country Archer mini beef sticks, or the step-above-the-rest rotisserie chicken. But Costco seems to recognize that part of the fun of shopping in its stores is seeing what's the latest and greatest to hit shelves (kind of like a treasure hunt for adults!).

It's finally April now, and we've passed that "In like a lion, out like a lamb" nonsense from March. And with spring finally in full swing, Costco is rolling out a curated selection of new must-tries and must-haves, everything from cuts of meat to soup essentials to an elite sweetener straight from the bees. Here are 14 of the freshest finds at Costco, perfect for starting out your Spring 2026.