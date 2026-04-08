What's New At Costco: April 2026 Edition
One thing about Costco is that the warehouse chain is always going to be changing things up, whether it's store policies or new items for customers to discover and fall in love with. Of course, it's always good to find favorites that you keep coming back to again and again, like the protein-filled Country Archer mini beef sticks, or the step-above-the-rest rotisserie chicken. But Costco seems to recognize that part of the fun of shopping in its stores is seeing what's the latest and greatest to hit shelves (kind of like a treasure hunt for adults!).
It's finally April now, and we've passed that "In like a lion, out like a lamb" nonsense from March. And with spring finally in full swing, Costco is rolling out a curated selection of new must-tries and must-haves, everything from cuts of meat to soup essentials to an elite sweetener straight from the bees. Here are 14 of the freshest finds at Costco, perfect for starting out your Spring 2026.
Dine on tender grass-fed lamb with the Premium Selection Box
Lamb might be less popular overall than its pork, chicken, or beef counterparts, but it's just as delicious. If you have a difficult time finding quality lamb at your grocery stores, consider picking up this $169.99 comprehensive box, which comes with nearly 10 pounds of meat, including four 13-ounce Frenched racks, eight five-ounce loin chops, and one leg of lamb, which weighs up to four pounds.
The blues aren't so bad with Takis Blue Heat Tortilla Chips
If you love the regular version of these rolled-up tortilla chips, then the Takis Blue Heat Tortilla Chips, made with hot chili pepper and a slight citrus tang, are going to be right up your alley. With an Instagram-worthy powder that will turn your tongue blue, the box from Costco costs $69.99 and comes with 40 bags that contain 3.25 ounces of crunchy blue goodness.
Don Miguel Beef, Bean and Cheese Bomb Burritos are the bomb
For a quick addition to any meal, the Don Miguel Beef, Bean and Cheese Bomb Burritos are a hefty and filling option. The Bomb burritos distinguish themselves by weighing three-quarters of a pound each; at Costco, you can now buy a 12-count box of these individually wrapped frozen burritos for $76.99.
Juice gets an upgrade with Martinelli's Sparkling Juices
Sparkling juice is a terrific option for when you want a sweet, fruity drink with a little oomph, and Martinelli's Sparkling Juice delivers. Not only that, but the cans in this 18-pack sold at Costco this month are perfectly portable, with a slim design that will fit perfectly in your bag or backpack. They come in three flavors, with six of each: Apple Mango, Apple Juice, and Apple Cranberry.
You have ramen at home with Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth
DoorDashed ramen orders crippling your bank account? You need to start making it yourself at home, and Costco has the best shortcut with this Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth. The rich, savory liquid gold will make your soup taste like an all-day affair, and with four 32-ounce cartons included, you won't have to DoorDash for a while.
Enjoy sweet little bites with Loacker Minis Cream Filled Wafers
Cream-filled wafers are a delight, and this mixed bag (literally) of Loacker Minis Cream Filled Wafers comes in three delectable flavors: Lemon, vanilla, and raspberry yogurt. Plus, all 81 pieces are individually wrapped, so they'd make an adorable addition to bridal or baby shower goody bags, as well as an affordable one, at just $15.49 per bag.
Jump on the trendiest candy with Bolci Dubai Chocolate Bars
With Dubai chocolate still all the rage, you can't go wrong by picking up a $19.99 bag of the Bolci Dubai Chocolate Bars. Each piece of luxurious candy comes individually wrapped for easy sharing.
Juicing is easy with the Omega Effortless Batch Juicer
If ever there was a time to get on the juicing train, now is it, thanks to this $399.99 Omega Effortless Batch Juicer, which features an enormous 68-inch chamber for fitting tons of fruit and veg. It comes with everything you need to transform your carrots or apples into an invigorating beverage, but not so many parts that clean-up is a hassle.
Hoody's Honey Roasted Nut Mix is irresistible
Hosting a spring soirée? Put out a bowl of Hoody's Honey Roasted Nut Mix and watch as it disappears again and again. Luckily, a bag only costs $13.99 at Costco, and it contains nearly two pounds-worth of nuts, so it should last all party long.
Let Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Classic Mayo complement your next sandwich
When seed oils' days are numbered in your kitchen, reach for a jar of Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Classic Mayo. This keto-friendly spread is sold in two 32-ounce jars for $29.99, so feel free to apply liberally on your next sandwich.
Let Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drinks put a pep in your step
From Costco's house brand comes this 24-pack of Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drink cans, with three different fruity flavors: Tropical, Orange, and Peach. These drinks, which are sure to put some pep in your step, already have a 4.3-star rating on the Costco product page, too; one reviewer wrote, "Costco has hit another home run here."
Primal by Nature UMF 32+ Manuka Honey is a pricey indulgence
If you've already got your tax return, maybe you could pick up the Primal by Nature UMF 32+ Manuka Honey, which comes in beautiful packaging and costs a mere $500. This sweetener is quite a splurge for most of us, but it is derived from special New Zealand bees, and it even comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Spice up your life with the Cumin, Coriander, and Turmeric Spice Bundle
Anyone who regularly cooks Indian (or Mexican) cuisine, this Cumin, Coriander, and Turmeric Spice Bundle is the set for you. Plus, you're sure to find plenty of other uses for these common spices, which are sold in plastic containers in sizes varying from 29.1 ounces to 33.7 ounces.
Batter up your mornings with the Stonewall Kitchen New England Morning Batter Bowl Gift Set
Make Saturday morning breakfast a breeze for you (or some lucky recipient) with the New England Morning Batter Bowl Gift Set, from the beloved gourmet brand Stonewall Kitchen. This complete kit includes not just a pancake and waffle mix, blueberry jam, and maple syrup, but also a mixing bowl and a whisk, all for $59.99.