Clint Eastwood's Go-To Breakfast Is Far From Morning Food

If you want to go ahead and make your day begin like legendary film star Clint Eastwood, you'll have to forego pancakes and bacon. The Academy Award winner, famous for films like "Dirty Harry" and "Unforgiven," fuels up in the morning by eating salmon and brown rice — nary a sausage or waffle in sight. Eastwood's son and fellow actor, Scott Eastwood, revealed this detail about his famous father in an interview with Men's Health. "My dad does not eat for pleasure," he shared.

Clint Eastwood takes fitness and nutrition very seriously, and eating for fuel, not fun, has long been a priority for the star. He focuses on eating unprocessed foods and has consumed an organic, low-fat diet for over 70 years that includes lean proteins, like chicken and fish; lots of veggies, including leafy greens; and antioxidant-rich fruits and supplements. He restricts his carbohydrate intake, watches his cholesterol, and avoids anything sugary — though he does espouse a 90/10 rule that allows indulgence 10% of the time, with the other 90% devoted to his strict nutrition regimen.

The actor and director, who marked his 95th birthday in 2025, still works out and lifts weights, as of 2025. The favored breakfast combination of salmon and brown rice serves up plentiful omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and fiber to fuel up his day. We don't know his preferred preparation method (fellow celebrity Stephen King favors cooking salmon in the microwave).

Eastwood will also reportedly reach for a bowl of oatmeal some mornings, adding berries and flax seeds into the mix. While some reports state he additionally consumes egg white scrambles with veggies for breakfast on occasion, and other reports state the actor no longer consumes eggs.