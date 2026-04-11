Clint Eastwood's Go-To Breakfast Is Far From Morning Food
If you want to go ahead and make your day begin like legendary film star Clint Eastwood, you'll have to forego pancakes and bacon. The Academy Award winner, famous for films like "Dirty Harry" and "Unforgiven," fuels up in the morning by eating salmon and brown rice — nary a sausage or waffle in sight. Eastwood's son and fellow actor, Scott Eastwood, revealed this detail about his famous father in an interview with Men's Health. "My dad does not eat for pleasure," he shared.
Clint Eastwood takes fitness and nutrition very seriously, and eating for fuel, not fun, has long been a priority for the star. He focuses on eating unprocessed foods and has consumed an organic, low-fat diet for over 70 years that includes lean proteins, like chicken and fish; lots of veggies, including leafy greens; and antioxidant-rich fruits and supplements. He restricts his carbohydrate intake, watches his cholesterol, and avoids anything sugary — though he does espouse a 90/10 rule that allows indulgence 10% of the time, with the other 90% devoted to his strict nutrition regimen.
The actor and director, who marked his 95th birthday in 2025, still works out and lifts weights, as of 2025. The favored breakfast combination of salmon and brown rice serves up plentiful omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and fiber to fuel up his day. We don't know his preferred preparation method (fellow celebrity Stephen King favors cooking salmon in the microwave).
Eastwood will also reportedly reach for a bowl of oatmeal some mornings, adding berries and flax seeds into the mix. While some reports state he additionally consumes egg white scrambles with veggies for breakfast on occasion, and other reports state the actor no longer consumes eggs.
What drinks are part of Clint Eastwood's dietary regimen?
We don't know for certain whether Clint Eastwood's daily breakfast includes coffee — though fans have reported seeing the actor consume the drink in public. Many of the film characters he has portrayed over the years definitely enjoyed their cup of Joe. In fact, the popular morning beverage featured prominently in key scenes in some of his movies, including "Sudden Impact" and "City Heat." Eastwood's legendary one-liner "Go ahead, make my day" was uttered at the end of such a scene, after he foiled an armed robbery in a coffee shop in "Sudden Impact."
In his avoidance of sugar, the actor opts for plain water over any type of sweet drinks. He is also a tea drinker and has been known to consume green tea.
Some cocktails have been notably named for the star over the years, including a version of the Manhattan that blends Bulleit bourbon, Vya sweet vermouth, and orange bitters, and another that includes rye whiskey, demerara syrup, Angostura bitters, and Green Chartreuse. Eastwood avoids drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, though, favoring only an occasional glass of wine, so it's likely he may not have sampled these namesake drinks.
Eastwood's famed restaurant, Hog's Breath Inn, located in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, does feature a robust cocktail, beer, and wine menu. The offerings definitely reflect the actor's own nutrition- and organic-focused lifestyle. Included among the menu items is a drink called Eastwood's Date Old Fashioned, which includes Medjool date-infused Maker's Mark Classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon and turbinado sugar. Other drinks similarly utilize more natural, less processed sweeteners, like agave nectar, honey, and orgeat syrup, or are heavy on fresh berries and fruits.