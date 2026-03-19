Stephen King's 3-Minute Salmon Recipe Sparked A Lively Internet Debate
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When the (literal) King of horror makes a departure from reigning over the sci-fi world for a minute and Tweets out a recipe, color us intrigued. Stephen King took to X (which was still Twitter at the time) to let his millions of followers know there's a scarily quick and easy way to cook salmon: 3 minutes in the microwave wrapped in wet paper towels. "Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big. Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it. Maybe add a salad," the famed author tweeted (per the Wayback Machine).
The post sparked a divisive online debate across various platforms. To say his recipe got all rave reviews would be inaccurate — the renowned writer endured quite a bit of backlash for the perceived culinary sacrilege. "This man truly has a twisted mind," one Redditor posted after learning King microwaves the salmon, sans seasoning. "Maniac," someone else replied. "Well[,] he does write horror for a living," another Redditor observed.
But not everybody was down on the spinetingling storyteller. "I haven't tried it yet[,] but do plan on it," one Redditor commented on a separate thread. "As meals you can cook in under 5 minutes go, it's probably a lot nicer than some over-processed frozen thing from a box," another Reddit user posted. "I think it would be a great alternative to Kraft Dinner or opening a can of beans on those nights when you are cooking for one: fresh and clean-tasting, [flavorful], healthy, and only one dish to wash."
Celeb chefs also recommend microwaving salmon
The debate rages on: Can and should you cook fish in the microwave? Various experts extol the method, including James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang, who swears by it. The celeb chef uses the appliance to cook salmon specifically, along with various types of white fish (take that, Stephen King haters).
In an unapologetic reply to the naysayers, King added a second tweet as a follow-up to his first: "I have one thing to say to people slagging on my salmon recipe: DON'T KNOCK [IT] IF YOU HAVEN'T TRIED IT," he posted (via the Wayback Machine). Many curious cooks did try it, and those who did said it worked surprisingly well, creating fish that was flaky, juicy, and tender.
There are also some alternative methods to using paper towels when microwave-steaming your salmon. Food Network Star Geoffrey Zakarian also recommends cooking salmon in the microwave, and he suggests either wrapping it in parchment paper or plastic wrap (make sure it's a microwave-safe plastic product). Salmon can additionally be nuked in a tightly covered, microwave-safe dish. All pathways lead to a quickly cooked fish dish that's surprisingly tasty.
If you're interested in other recipes inspired by Stephen King, the book "Castle Rock Kitchen: Wicked Good Recipes from the World of Stephen King" was released not long after the salmon controversy. While it wasn't written by King, he did pen the foreword. It features recipes that pay homage to many of the author's books and short stories, like Wild Mushroom Hand Pies from the novel "Bag of Bones" and homemade root beer from the famed writer's very first book, "Carrie."
Microwaving salmon is by no means the most controversial cooking method
Some were concerned about the chemicals used in making paper towels, like formaldehyde, which could potentially leach into the fish if cooked in the way he suggested. As long as a paper product, like toweling, is labeled "microwave safe," though, it's good to go (per Consumer Reports). It's also best to use plain, white paper towels without dyes or coatings. Moistening the towels, as King suggested, removes any fire dangers that could arise if using dry paper towels — plus, the moisture helps steam the fish.
However, Stephen King's prescription for quick salmon is by no means the most controversial method out there for cooking the fish. Ever heard of salmon cooked in a dishwasher? It's a real thing. Salmon fishing is a big industry and a significant economic driver for Alaska, and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game endorses using dishwashers as a viable cooking method, resulting in salmon with no dirty dishes or lingering odors — even adding that you can simultaneously wash your dishes.
However, the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, in stark contrast to this recommendation, warns of various dangers associated with dishwasher cooking and strongly advises against it. Risks include temperature variations that could result in the fish not being safely heated through, as well as potential contamination if water or detergent gets inside. Even the most careful wrapping can get punctured or develop an opening during the jostling of the washing cycles.