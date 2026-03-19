Stephen King's 3-Minute Salmon Recipe Sparked A Lively Internet Debate

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When the (literal) King of horror makes a departure from reigning over the sci-fi world for a minute and Tweets out a recipe, color us intrigued. Stephen King took to X (which was still Twitter at the time) to let his millions of followers know there's a scarily quick and easy way to cook salmon: 3 minutes in the microwave wrapped in wet paper towels. "Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big. Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it. Maybe add a salad," the famed author tweeted (per the Wayback Machine).

The post sparked a divisive online debate across various platforms. To say his recipe got all rave reviews would be inaccurate — the renowned writer endured quite a bit of backlash for the perceived culinary sacrilege. "This man truly has a twisted mind," one Redditor posted after learning King microwaves the salmon, sans seasoning. "Maniac," someone else replied. "Well[,] he does write horror for a living," another Redditor observed.

But not everybody was down on the spinetingling storyteller. "I haven't tried it yet[,] but do plan on it," one Redditor commented on a separate thread. "As meals you can cook in under 5 minutes go, it's probably a lot nicer than some over-processed frozen thing from a box," another Reddit user posted. "I think it would be a great alternative to Kraft Dinner or opening a can of beans on those nights when you are cooking for one: fresh and clean-tasting, [flavorful], healthy, and only one dish to wash."