What Is Orgeat Syrup, And How Do You Use It In Cocktail?

When enjoying a classic mai tai, you may think to yourself, "Gosh self, what is that specific flavor I am having trouble discerning?" You'll be able to pinpoint the lime, the orange liqueur, the coconut rum (if you're using a flavored spirit), but there's just something there that pulls everything together into one cohesive tropical drink. That thing? You may have guessed it: It's orgeat.

To learn more about this delightful syrup, Food Republic spoke to Leah van Deventer, Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Bars, WSET educator, and cocktail & spirits judge. And that flavor you're having a next-to-impossible time placing? Yeah, it's almond.

"Orgeat is a sweet, creamy almond syrup made by adding sugar to almond milk and [flavoring] it with rose water or orange flower water — almost like a liquid marzipan," van Deventer explained. It's the flower water that gives it that air of mystique, that certain je ne sais quoi that can improve a drink.

Van Deventer continued, "Compared to standard simple syrup, orgeat adds more mouthfeel and complexity to cocktails, with subtle nutty, floral [flavors]." If your homemade cocktail lacks viscosity or just needs a little oomph, we suggest adding a quarter to half an ounce of orgeat.