What Is Orgeat Syrup, And How Do You Use It In Cocktail?
When enjoying a classic mai tai, you may think to yourself, "Gosh self, what is that specific flavor I am having trouble discerning?" You'll be able to pinpoint the lime, the orange liqueur, the coconut rum (if you're using a flavored spirit), but there's just something there that pulls everything together into one cohesive tropical drink. That thing? You may have guessed it: It's orgeat.
To learn more about this delightful syrup, Food Republic spoke to Leah van Deventer, Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Bars, WSET educator, and cocktail & spirits judge. And that flavor you're having a next-to-impossible time placing? Yeah, it's almond.
"Orgeat is a sweet, creamy almond syrup made by adding sugar to almond milk and [flavoring] it with rose water or orange flower water — almost like a liquid marzipan," van Deventer explained. It's the flower water that gives it that air of mystique, that certain je ne sais quoi that can improve a drink.
Van Deventer continued, "Compared to standard simple syrup, orgeat adds more mouthfeel and complexity to cocktails, with subtle nutty, floral [flavors]." If your homemade cocktail lacks viscosity or just needs a little oomph, we suggest adding a quarter to half an ounce of orgeat.
Take orgeat beyond the mai tai
We wanted to know different ways to use orgeat, and Leah van Deventer had a few ideas to share. "The mai tai — a rum-forward, citrusy tiki delight — is the quintessential orgeat cocktail. However, this almond syrup also plays surprisingly well with mezcal, where it smooths out the smoke," van Deventer explained. Sure, you could make a mezcal mai tai, but orgeat offers diverse opportunities to experiment with your cocktail making.
For something refreshing and complex, you could try a Port of Spain, which features mezcal, equal parts orgeat and lime juice, and a dash of Angostura aromatic bitters. After all, according to van Deventer, "Aromatics like Angostura or orange bitters also work well to frame the nutty notes."
Not a fan of mezcal? No problem! Expert van Deventer also noted gin is a great pairing, "especially floral or citrus-forward styles." The perfect examples? You could always opt for the 1960s tiki drink, a Saturn cocktail. Alternatively, try a strawberry army navy cocktail, which is fruity, fresh, and the perfect stage upon which orgeat can dance ensemble. You could even swap the strawberry for some citrus to cut the sweetness a touch and add another layer of brightness for a classic army navy. "To balance orgeat cocktails, think freshening acidity, such as lemon, lime, or even verjus," van Deventer informed us.