The Bougie Fast Food Topping Reddit Called A 'McMichelin' Fail

When asked to picture high dining, McDonald's probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. One creative fan set out to prove otherwise, turning an ordinary McDonald's meal into a playful, fine-dining experience. On the McDonald's subreddit, they shared their elevated take on a classic McDonald's meal: fries, a Big Mac, McNuggets topped with caviar, eaten with a pearl spoon, alongside a Martini garnished with olives. To top things off, this spread was served on a silver platter and completed with a custom embroidered napkin featuring a design of McDonald's fries and a martini.

While a lot of effort clearly went into this elevated take on a McDonald's order, the result is equal parts tongue-in-cheek and surprisingly refined, making it both controversial yet oddly impressive. Reactions to the spread were split: One user was grossed out by the combination of ground chicken meat and one of the most expensive delicacies around. Even so, another user cheered, "Good for you[,] girl. Best of both worlds" (via Reddit).

Others pointed out that pairing McDonald's classics with high-end flavors isn't actually as far-fetched as it sounds. Just as fries dipped in a McFlurry make an unexpectedly perfect match, one user argued that brut Champagne works just as well with the crispy, salty potatoes. The funny thing is, Champagne is also known to pair well with fried chicken, so next time you've got your hands on a nice bottle of bubbly, forget the fancy cheeses or charcuterie; grab yourself a cheap McNugget meal instead.