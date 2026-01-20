You Can Eat At The Biggest Olive Garden In The Country In This US City

The Olive Garden is an American institution, and despite its reputation for not being traditional Italian food, hungry customers flock to its locations to fill their bellies with soups, pasta, and especially breadsticks (never mind that it fell in 2025 to the Texas Roadhouse as the largest chain restaurant in America). But despite similarities in menu offerings from location to location, it might surprise you to learn that each individual restaurant doesn't necessarily have the same layout. This is nowhere more true than with the biggest Olive Garden in the country, which is located in — surprise, surprise — the most populated city in the U.S., New York City.

Not only does the largest Olive Garden in the US of A (as well as the entire world) make its home in New York City, it's actually located in the tourist hub of Times Square. This expansive restaurant fills an entire block, and includes three entire floors; it's so large that it has its own escalator. Thinking about dropping on a whim? Not a great idea, especially during the busy weekend dinner hours, when the waitlist can last over three hours.

There are also the costs-per-dish to contend with. Olive Garden apparently practices dynamic pricing, and the Chicken Alfredo that might cost you just $21.99 in Yonkers, NY, will set you back $26.49 in its Times Square location. That's showbiz, baby.