This Is Hands-Down The Best Sandwich Spot In Denver, According To A Local
Whenever someone asks me about amazing sandwiches in Denver, Odie B's is the first place that comes to mind. A boisterous shop oozing community culture and hip-hop vibes, it is hands-down the best place to get a sandwich for breakfast or lunch in the city. Since opening in 2022, Odie B's has been doing more than serving up sandwiches I'd basically trade a limb for — it's also disrupting my perception of sandwiches altogether.
Odie B's is owned by Cara and Cliff Blauvelt, two legends in the Denver foodservice and culinary scene. I worked with both many years ago, so I'm admittedly partial to singing the shop's praises. But irrespective of the locals and tourists I've helped turn into Odie B's faithful, the shop has developed a well-deserved cult-following through its first few years in business. I'm far from the only fangirl — in fact, it's so popular that it's already expanded from its original location in the Sunnyside neighborhood, adding a second location in Rino. The welcoming atmosphere, drool-worthy sammies, and community-centric vision are what set Odie B's apart. The shop's motto — "Odie B's is for the people" — is displayed on the wall for all to see, and just one visit will make you realize how true those words ring.
Odie B's sandwich menu is packed with hits
I've been known to be a bit hyperbolic, but there's no need to exaggerate when it comes to Odie B's menu. Plainly put: It's the stuff dreams are made of. Honestly, I often wake up with images of the food dancing in my head, and when that happens, the only cure is to head right over.
My go-to pick is the Falafel Flatbread, constructed with housemade bread, veggies, lentil puree, and tots — yup, you read that right, and it is divine. Heads up, some elements change seasonally, but suffice it to say that in any one of its iterations, it isn't your basic falafel. If my favorite is not speaking to your soul as it does mine, Odie B's menu also features classic breakfast sandwiches, a legendary burger, and a breakfast burrito that Cara (one of the owners) told me she could eat every day for the rest of her life. She's not wrong, either. I'm drooling just thinking about it.
Several of my friends also swear by Odie B's Chopped Cheese, a spicy housemade breakfast sausage sandwich served on a hoagie. Pro tip: When asked, add a fried egg. Oh yeah, you can order most items on the menu vegan as well, so there's something for everyone. Don't forget about the excellent side dishes, either. From the Mixed Bag of Fries to the Pasta Salad and beyond, you can't go wrong.
Come for the sandwiches, stay for the drinks and killer vibes
Odie B's creative food is the main reason it's undoubtedly the best sandwich spot in Denver, but that's not where the fun stops. From the upbeat staff to the delectable drinks, both locations have it going on. The moment you step inside, the funky-yet-classy hip-hop decor alerts you to the fact that it isn't your average sandwich shop. I mean, chandeliers and graffiti? Yes, please! The music is always bumping, too. Don't ask them to turn it down, either — they won't.
As for beverages, all of Odie B's offerings are curated to perfection, and that goes for both those with and without booze. When going the non-alcoholic route, the classic horchata will transport you to Mexico after a single sip. However, if you want to get the party started, something the high-energy vibes seem to encourage, I go for the Espresso Martini. I know they are kind of played out right now, but Odie B's version puts the typical recipe to shame. Consider yourself lucky if Jeremy is behind the bar — he's an absolute pro. (Also, tell him Emily said hi!)
Once you fall head over heels for Odie B's (and there's no doubt in my mind you will), I recommend checking out the Blauvelts' newest restaurant, Boombots Pasta Shop. For now, though, start with a sandwich from Odie B's. I'm already counting down the hours until my next one.