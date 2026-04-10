This Is Hands-Down The Best Sandwich Spot In Denver, According To A Local

I've been known to be a bit hyperbolic, but there's no need to exaggerate when it comes to Odie B's menu. Plainly put: It's the stuff dreams are made of. Honestly, I often wake up with images of the food dancing in my head, and when that happens, the only cure is to head right over.

My go-to pick is the Falafel Flatbread, constructed with housemade bread, veggies, lentil puree, and tots — yup, you read that right, and it is divine. Heads up, some elements change seasonally, but suffice it to say that in any one of its iterations, it isn't your basic falafel. If my favorite is not speaking to your soul as it does mine, Odie B's menu also features classic breakfast sandwiches, a legendary burger, and a breakfast burrito that Cara (one of the owners) told me she could eat every day for the rest of her life. She's not wrong, either. I'm drooling just thinking about it.

Several of my friends also swear by Odie B's Chopped Cheese, a spicy housemade breakfast sausage sandwich served on a hoagie. Pro tip: When asked, add a fried egg. Oh yeah, you can order most items on the menu vegan as well, so there's something for everyone. Don't forget about the excellent side dishes, either. From the Mixed Bag of Fries to the Pasta Salad and beyond, you can't go wrong.