I've Lived In The UK For Years But I Still Crave This British Pub Food Just Outside LA
If you've never eaten at a proper British pub, you might think you need an English pub primer before getting past the doors, but you really don't. In fact, if you want to enjoy some proper British pub grub, you don't even need to leave the United States. From popping bangers and mash to a real Scotch egg, you can find the classics right here in the U. S. of A. — and as someone who has lived in the U.K. for years, I know quality, authentic British fare when I taste it. If that's what you're looking for, you need to head just south of Los Angeles and get to Fullerton, specifically The Olde Ship.
Great British food is more than just beans on toast (which, while tasty, was actually an American marketing ploy). British cuisine is comforting, indulgent, and it's flavored by the U.K.'s international history: from Asian-inspired tikka masala (which The Olde Ship serves with a cooling raita) to the Portuguese Jewish who brought fish and chips to this green and pleasant land, you can find a delicious classic to fit any palate at The Olde Ship.
My go-to was the vegetarian version of its cottage pie, which it calls Nelson's Cottage Pie; the mash is creamy and well seasoned, with a delectable crust from being baked in the oven — perfectly complemented by the rich ale sauce. The dish could very easily become too heavy, even greasy, but the vegetables lighten it beautifully. When paired with a Yorkshire pudding, it becomes a satiating, sumptuous experience. Still have room? The sticky toffee pudding is a steamed sponge cake that's served hot, coated in a buttery caramel that melts on the tongue, and with a ramekin of cream that you can pour, adding a touch of cooling richness. It's the perfect antidote to a foggy California night.
Comforting food in a welcoming (and very British) atmosphere
My sister introduced me to the bar and restaurant, which, she informed me, was owned and operated by English immigrants. However, you wouldn't need to have an introduction to the owners to know the place is British. From patriotic flags to a red double-decker bus and a doorway that looks like the Tardis (aka a British police box), you don't even have to step inside to understand what you're getting into. Yet, once you do, you're instantly transported to the British Isles (no Whovian magic necessary). The place looks like any proper pub you'd venture into in the U.K., from the dark wood walls, bar, and furniture to the eclectic (often nautical) artwork.
For breakfast, choose a Scotch egg (which is a boiled egg encased in sausage and breadcrumbs and then deep fried — it's buttery, savory, and the egg is never rubbery) or a true British classic, the Crow's Nest: yes, it's beans on toast, but it's gussied up with two fried eggs. The creamy yolk blends beautifully with the slightly sweet, tomato-y beans. Add the crunch of good toast? It's perfection. The full English breakfast is a must, but I prefer it for dinner as it's quite satiating. You'll get British bacon (which is meatier than American), a sausage, two eggs, grilled tomatoes and mushrooms, baked beans, and fried bread — no, not toast. It's not as firm, but it's richer. Pile your veg and eggs on the bread for the best bite imaginable.
You can't go wrong with any of the seafood offerings, including those classic fish and chips. The fish is encased in a light, shatteringly crisp beer batter and comes with a zingy tartar sauce that cuts through the oil. I suggest using the coleslaw as a delish palate cleanser at the end of your meal.