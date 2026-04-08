I've Lived In The UK For Years But I Still Crave This British Pub Food Just Outside LA

If you've never eaten at a proper British pub, you might think you need an English pub primer before getting past the doors, but you really don't. In fact, if you want to enjoy some proper British pub grub, you don't even need to leave the United States. From popping bangers and mash to a real Scotch egg, you can find the classics right here in the U. S. of A. — and as someone who has lived in the U.K. for years, I know quality, authentic British fare when I taste it. If that's what you're looking for, you need to head just south of Los Angeles and get to Fullerton, specifically The Olde Ship.

Great British food is more than just beans on toast (which, while tasty, was actually an American marketing ploy). British cuisine is comforting, indulgent, and it's flavored by the U.K.'s international history: from Asian-inspired tikka masala (which The Olde Ship serves with a cooling raita) to the Portuguese Jewish who brought fish and chips to this green and pleasant land, you can find a delicious classic to fit any palate at The Olde Ship.

My go-to was the vegetarian version of its cottage pie, which it calls Nelson's Cottage Pie; the mash is creamy and well seasoned, with a delectable crust from being baked in the oven — perfectly complemented by the rich ale sauce. The dish could very easily become too heavy, even greasy, but the vegetables lighten it beautifully. When paired with a Yorkshire pudding, it becomes a satiating, sumptuous experience. Still have room? The sticky toffee pudding is a steamed sponge cake that's served hot, coated in a buttery caramel that melts on the tongue, and with a ramekin of cream that you can pour, adding a touch of cooling richness. It's the perfect antidote to a foggy California night.