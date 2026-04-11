The US State With The Most Chick-Fil-A Locations Isn't Georgia Or California
Chick-fil-A is by far the most successful chicken chain in the USA; people go wild over the chain's patties, with a recipe that took years to perfect. There are numerous petitions that people have started over the years to bring a location to specific cities (or even military bases). However, there is one state in particular that has had little need of such petitions, and it's not California, the most populous state in the country, nor is it even Georgia, the home of Chick-fil-A's corporate headquarters in Atlanta. It's actually Texas, the Lone Star State, with 518 restaurants, almost two times as many as the next closest, Florida, which has 279 (via ScrapeHero).
It seems that Chick-fil-A has made itself beloved in the state of Texas, and while the chicken chain is increasing its footprint nationwide, it has made a special — and expensive — move to feed Texans' hunger for its waffle fries (which are cooked in canola oil), sandwiches, nuggets, and more. To keep up with the vast demand in Texas, Chick-fil-A announced in March 2026 that it would be building yet another distribution center in the state (two already exist) — this time in the city of Lubbock, to the tune of $50 million. This is in addition to numerous new restaurants Chick-fil-A opened in the state in 2025, with plans for more in the coming years.
The runners-up, plus states with the fewest Chick-fil-As
As mentioned, Florida comes in second place with 279 Chick-fil-A restaurants, or about 8% of the overall total (via ScrapeHero). Surprising as that placement might seem, Florida has actually experienced rapid population growth between 2020 and 2025 alone, and in 2024, it was the fastest-growing state in the U.S. (Aldi has apparently also seen this and has been adding stores at a rapid clip in The Sunshine State). Georgia rounds out the top three, with just one fewer Chick-fil-A, at 278. While it has experienced more modest population growth, perhaps the fast food chain's popularity in this state can be attributed to it being its home base.
Finally, ScrapeHero tells us that two states in the U.S. actually have zero Chick-fil-A restaurants: Vermont and Alaska. Perhaps Alaska is not a total shock, as the remote state is separated from the mainland U.S. by, oh, an entire country, and it could be a logistical nightmare shipping everything up (and for what few people, relatively speaking, live there to begin with).
Chick-fil-A put a bad taste in Vermonters' mouths, though, when it sued a small T-shirt creator for a printed saying that it felt was too close to its own slogan ("Eat More Kale" versus "Eat Mor Chikin"). The T-shirt maker actually won the case, and Chick-fil-A, in the meantime, hasn't yet had the audacity to set up shop anywhere in Vermont — though it has gotten close, just over the border in upstate New York.