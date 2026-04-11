The US State With The Most Chick-Fil-A Locations Isn't Georgia Or California

Chick-fil-A is by far the most successful chicken chain in the USA; people go wild over the chain's patties, with a recipe that took years to perfect. There are numerous petitions that people have started over the years to bring a location to specific cities (or even military bases). However, there is one state in particular that has had little need of such petitions, and it's not California, the most populous state in the country, nor is it even Georgia, the home of Chick-fil-A's corporate headquarters in Atlanta. It's actually Texas, the Lone Star State, with 518 restaurants, almost two times as many as the next closest, Florida, which has 279 (via ScrapeHero).

It seems that Chick-fil-A has made itself beloved in the state of Texas, and while the chicken chain is increasing its footprint nationwide, it has made a special — and expensive — move to feed Texans' hunger for its waffle fries (which are cooked in canola oil), sandwiches, nuggets, and more. To keep up with the vast demand in Texas, Chick-fil-A announced in March 2026 that it would be building yet another distribution center in the state (two already exist) — this time in the city of Lubbock, to the tune of $50 million. This is in addition to numerous new restaurants Chick-fil-A opened in the state in 2025, with plans for more in the coming years.