'Japan Is Living In 2080': The Japanese Ice Cream Machine Americans Can't Wrap Their Heads Around
We are now living in an era of futuristic-looking — wholly fake — AI-generated videos flooding our social media feeds, showing everything from impossible styling machines that can braid intricate patterns in seconds to animals performing human chores. These videos are often designed to deceive and farm engagement; at the very least, they aim to generate strong reactions. However, reality can be just as — and sometimes even more so — whimsical, and netizens were captivated by this entirely real ice cream machine in Japan that essentially puts on a one-robot show for consumers as it prepares a cone of soft serve.
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While some folks were thoroughly charmed by the animation and song, claiming that this tech proves "Japan is living in 2080," others thought the entire spectacle was a bit of a time-waster. "[The] kid at Dairy Queen does 12 cones in the same amount of time," one TikTok commenter wrote. Over on Reddit, the reactions were split more down the middle. "Part of me is like just give me the d*mn ice cream. [The] other part of me is like this is awesome and totally worth the wait," one user wrote. "It's a cute novelty, but the reality is that yes, this is far too long for a machine soft serve," another chimed in.
If you ask us, the extra time the robotic routine takes is worth it for that perfectly crafted swirl. Plus, if we had to choose between betting on McDonald's often-broken ice cream machine and this high-tech wonder, the latter wins every time — but to each their own.
In Japan, soft serve is more than just dessert
Whether you prefer soft serve or ice cream — the two are technically not the same — sometimes the goal is just to get your sweet fix as quickly as possible. Japan actually does have plenty of food tech designed to do exactly that — it's the land of vending machine culture and automated sushi belts, after all, and it even has self-heating ekiben, or bento boxes sold in train stations for commuters on the go.
However, it is also a country that values theatricality and hospitality. Unlike a standard vending machine designed for efficiency, this soft serve machine — along with other frozen dessert robots in the country — is programmed for entertainment. Sofuto kuriimu, or soft cream culture, is very much a category of its own in Japan. The goal isn't just the tasty treat; it's the interaction and experience of it all.
In fact, much in the same way that plenty of American fast food mascots are woven into the national fabric, the Japanese soft serve scene boasts its own king and queen vanguards for Nissei, a popular brand that's been around since 1947 — Nikkun and Seichan. You'll often see their statues standing guard outside Japanese convenience stores, or konbini, and rest areas — and, yes, they are, in fact, the two characters dancing on the screen of that futuristic soft serve machine. Sure, it might take a while to get your cone, but there's something undeniably charming about how these nostalgic icons remain front and center in the modern age.