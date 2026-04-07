'Japan Is Living In 2080': The Japanese Ice Cream Machine Americans Can't Wrap Their Heads Around

We are now living in an era of futuristic-looking — wholly fake — AI-generated videos flooding our social media feeds, showing everything from impossible styling machines that can braid intricate patterns in seconds to animals performing human chores. These videos are often designed to deceive and farm engagement; at the very least, they aim to generate strong reactions. However, reality can be just as — and sometimes even more so — whimsical, and netizens were captivated by this entirely real ice cream machine in Japan that essentially puts on a one-robot show for consumers as it prepares a cone of soft serve.

While some folks were thoroughly charmed by the animation and song, claiming that this tech proves "Japan is living in 2080," others thought the entire spectacle was a bit of a time-waster. "[The] kid at Dairy Queen does 12 cones in the same amount of time," one TikTok commenter wrote. Over on Reddit, the reactions were split more down the middle. "Part of me is like just give me the d*mn ice cream. [The] other part of me is like this is awesome and totally worth the wait," one user wrote. "It's a cute novelty, but the reality is that yes, this is far too long for a machine soft serve," another chimed in.

If you ask us, the extra time the robotic routine takes is worth it for that perfectly crafted swirl. Plus, if we had to choose between betting on McDonald's often-broken ice cream machine and this high-tech wonder, the latter wins every time — but to each their own.