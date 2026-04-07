The Costco Cheese That Is Seriously Lacking In Flavor, According To Our Taste Test
Gouda is a mild cheese that makes a perfect addition to scrambled eggs and pairs delightfully with coffee. But before you make a grocery run to grab some, Food Republic has sussed out which Costco cheeses you should buy and which you should leave on the shelf, and the warehouse chain's Kirkland Signature Gouda Cheese falls into the latter category.
While the product is imported from Holland and is by no means low-quality, our taste tester found it to be very lacking in flavor compared to other cheeses Costco has on offer. Granted, the product description identifies it as a "mild" cheese, but flavor this weak is taking mildness too far. Some have taken to social media to complain about the product, similarly finding it unsatisfactory. "I can't describe what's wrong with it. It's just wrong," one Redditor opined.
Ringing up in the $14 ballpark per hunk — though pricing may vary based on location — a package of the Kirkland Signature Gouda could end up a somewhat pricey fridge-sitter if you wanted something with more character, like a smoked Gouda. Since there are an incredible number of Gouda types, many better options exist for the money. From the youngest Goudas to more aged varieties and a host of different flavor infusions all across the spectrum, you'll sooner run out of time than types of Gouda to sample. Our advice: Leave this one in the dairy case and opt for something with a bolder bite.
Why does Kirkland Signature Gouda have such weak flavor?
There's a lot we don't know about the Kirkland Signature Gouda. While there have been rare exceptions, Costco doesn't generally disclose the makers of its products. In cases where an item's origins have been revealed, it's turned out that some famous brands are behind Costco's Kirkland goods. As for the Gouda, though, we don't know what company makes the cheese, and there's no indication via the packaging or product description regarding how long it's been aged.
We can infer this is likely a younger cheese, though, as a young Gouda typically has a milder flavor, high moisture content, and a creamier, more supple consistency. Our taste tester did find the cheese to have a "smooth, somewhat creamy texture," more in keeping with the characteristics of a less mature Gouda. The longer a Gouda ages, the stronger and more complex its flavor becomes. An older Gouda's texture also becomes drier, firmer, and crumblier.
The Kirkland cheese's packaging specifies it has "48% fat in dry matter," which lends greater mystery, as higher fat content typically gives cheese a richer taste. The ingredient label also discloses, though, that it uses microbial enzymes rather than animal rennet, and herein may lie the flavor problem: Use of microbial enzymes can impact taste. Microbial enzymes can also result in a much milder flavor, while animal-derived enzymes lend a stronger taste.
What if it's too late and you already bought that disappointing Costco Gouda?
While it doesn't have the flavor to hold its own on a charcuterie board or as part of a wine pairing, our taste tester did note that this Gouda has all the earmarks of a great melting cheese. So, if you're hankering for a grilled cheese sandwich or homemade mac and cheese, it should do the job satisfactorily and bring gooiness to the dish. The understated flavor means you'll need to lean on seasonings or condiments. But with some add-ins like garlic oil, a dash of bacon, or a heap of caramelized onions helping out, along with a healthy dose of salt and pepper, you can turn that sammie or other melty creation into something good and salvage your $14 investment.
The creaminess of this cheese also makes it a good fondue foundation. In addition to the white wine called for in many fondue recipes, which lends acid to stabilize the melted cheese, a splash of fortified wine or liqueur can add flavor. A smoked salt or smoked paprika will also deepen the flavor and make the Kirkland Gouda taste more like a smoked Gouda.
You can additionally put the cheese to work in a quesadilla, adding something like chorizo or salsa to punch up the taste. It could also go into a frittata, quiche, or omelet, where other elements serve as the backbone and expectations for the cheese are lowered — it just needs to melt nicely.