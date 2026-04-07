The Costco Cheese That Is Seriously Lacking In Flavor, According To Our Taste Test

Gouda is a mild cheese that makes a perfect addition to scrambled eggs and pairs delightfully with coffee. But before you make a grocery run to grab some, Food Republic has sussed out which Costco cheeses you should buy and which you should leave on the shelf, and the warehouse chain's Kirkland Signature Gouda Cheese falls into the latter category.

While the product is imported from Holland and is by no means low-quality, our taste tester found it to be very lacking in flavor compared to other cheeses Costco has on offer. Granted, the product description identifies it as a "mild" cheese, but flavor this weak is taking mildness too far. Some have taken to social media to complain about the product, similarly finding it unsatisfactory. "I can't describe what's wrong with it. It's just wrong," one Redditor opined.

Ringing up in the $14 ballpark per hunk — though pricing may vary based on location — a package of the Kirkland Signature Gouda could end up a somewhat pricey fridge-sitter if you wanted something with more character, like a smoked Gouda. Since there are an incredible number of Gouda types, many better options exist for the money. From the youngest Goudas to more aged varieties and a host of different flavor infusions all across the spectrum, you'll sooner run out of time than types of Gouda to sample. Our advice: Leave this one in the dairy case and opt for something with a bolder bite.