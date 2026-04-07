The Best Barbecue In The USA Can Be Found In This State, According To Marcus Samuelsson

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There's endless debate over which style of American barbecue reigns supreme, and while no single answer settles it, celebrity chef and Red Rooster owner Marcus Samuelsson puts South Carolina in a league of its own. His reasoning is simple: Rodney Scott, of course.

For those not yet acquainted with Scott, he's a legendary figure in the South Carolina barbecue scene. Having worked in his family's restaurant since the age of 11, he has grown into an expert pitmaster. In 2018, Scott was named Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation, making him the second pitmaster ever to receive a James Beard Award, following Aaron Franklin's win in 2015. To top things off, he also received an International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook of the Year Award for "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ."

Scott earned his respect and recognition by showcasing the best of what South Carolina barbecue has to offer. In 2017, he opened his restaurant, Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ, in Charleston. There, he introduced an ultra-local technique into the mainstream: whole roasted hog. This method is distinct to the Pee Dee region in the northeastern corner of South Carolina. Whereas other smoking methods typically use individual cuts like the shoulder or butt, this style involves smoking the whole hog low and slow for upward of 12 hours. This process is truly a labor of love: Hardwood is burned down, and its embers are then placed beneath the hog, allowing it to cook slowly and in a controlled way while infusing the meat with smoky flavor.