The Best Barbecue In The USA Can Be Found In This State, According To Marcus Samuelsson
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There's endless debate over which style of American barbecue reigns supreme, and while no single answer settles it, celebrity chef and Red Rooster owner Marcus Samuelsson puts South Carolina in a league of its own. His reasoning is simple: Rodney Scott, of course.
For those not yet acquainted with Scott, he's a legendary figure in the South Carolina barbecue scene. Having worked in his family's restaurant since the age of 11, he has grown into an expert pitmaster. In 2018, Scott was named Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation, making him the second pitmaster ever to receive a James Beard Award, following Aaron Franklin's win in 2015. To top things off, he also received an International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook of the Year Award for "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ."
Scott earned his respect and recognition by showcasing the best of what South Carolina barbecue has to offer. In 2017, he opened his restaurant, Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ, in Charleston. There, he introduced an ultra-local technique into the mainstream: whole roasted hog. This method is distinct to the Pee Dee region in the northeastern corner of South Carolina. Whereas other smoking methods typically use individual cuts like the shoulder or butt, this style involves smoking the whole hog low and slow for upward of 12 hours. This process is truly a labor of love: Hardwood is burned down, and its embers are then placed beneath the hog, allowing it to cook slowly and in a controlled way while infusing the meat with smoky flavor.
What else sets South Carolina barbecue apart from the rest?
While Marcus Samuelsson singles out South Carolina as the nation's best because of the legendary whole-hog craft of Rodney Scott, it isn't just one man or one technique that sets the state apart — there's also an impressive variety of barbecue sauces to try. While most states typically feature one style, such as Alabama white sauce or Kentucky black sauce, South Carolina has four distinct profiles under its belt.
The state's most famous option is undoubtedly Carolina gold, a mustard-based sauce that's popular in the central region. Over on the eastern coast, vinegar and pepper sauce reign supreme. This variety can actually be traced back centuries to Native American cooking techniques, showcasing South Carolina's longstanding barbecuing tradition. Similar to this profile is light tomato sauce, which adds — you guessed it — a small amount of tomato. Striking the perfect balance between sweetness and tang, this style is particularly popular in the Upper Piedmont. Finally, there's heavy tomato sauce, which is reminiscent of the sweeter Kansas City barbecue sauce and is popular in the western and northwestern parts of the state.
Pork is the barbecue protein of choice in South Carolina, which explains why the state's sauce options feature mustard and vinegar bases. Their bright acidity helps cut through the fatty richness of the meat, whereas the deep flavors of beef are better complemented by richer, sweeter sauces. Also, no trip to a South Carolina barbecue joint is complete without trying hash, a delicious side dish featuring a slow-cooked stew made from offal and pork served over white rice.