This Decatur Spot Has The Best Indian Street Food In Atlanta
While there's no shortage of Indian restaurants in Atlanta and its surrounding suburbs, one place stands alone when it comes to the simple comfort food of the subcontinent. The Decatur branch of Chai Pani opened in 2013 and has since become a hotspot for residents, thanks to the sheer quality of its offerings.
Walking in, the first place I always stop is the cart offering some truly delicious pani puri, manned by a fast-handed employee who seems to churn them out by the hundreds on a weekend night. Between bites of crisp shells and spiced concoctions, I almost don't mind waiting for a table because I get to admire the myriad Bollywood posters and canopy of flower garlands strewn from wall to ceiling. Still, the foyer appetizer only serves to excite my palate, and no visit of mine is ever complete without another appetizer of okra fries, a crispy bed of vegetables that somehow toes the line between the deep butteriness of popcorn and sharp lime.
As a restaurant group originally founded in Asheville, it toes the line between the traditional down-home foods of both India and the South. Its chili-laden amritsari macchi uses catfish, its chaat uses sweet potatoes, and even some of its cocktails feature bourbon and tequila. Still, it's this blend of cultures that makes it truly unique, and just like Southern restaurants, Chai Pani takes the soul food of India to a whole other level.
What to get at Chai Pani for the best experience
Aside from the amazing food already mentioned, Chai Pani has no shortage of classic and unique offerings. My advice is to capitalize on the family-style portions and go with a group, allowing you to taste the widest breadth of its menu possible and pick out your favorites.
While butter chicken's origin is debated, it's always a solid way to gauge the quality of an Indian restaurant. Chai Pani's somehow enhances the basic tomato gravy without overcomplicating it, creating something deeply but simply flavorful. Gobi 65 is a classic street-style dish that swaps meat for cauliflower; Chai Pani's version is notably vibrant, hitting the palate with a sharp tang. It's also entirely vegan. If you want something a touch heartier, its lamb korma and Goan prawns masala can't be beat, each served with a heavily seasoned gravy so good you'll be using naan to clean the plate.
If you go more than once, always ask about the daal of the day. It's the best way to experience the difference between various lentils and other legumes, while also being easy on the wallet. Repeat customers should also attempt to try every drink on the menu, alcoholic and otherwise, as I've yet to have a single miss. The mango lassi is a classic, and the salt lassi with cumin and black rock salt is especially good, perfect for cooling down after a mouthful of chilis or just trying to beat the Atlanta heat.