This Decatur Spot Has The Best Indian Street Food In Atlanta

While there's no shortage of Indian restaurants in Atlanta and its surrounding suburbs, one place stands alone when it comes to the simple comfort food of the subcontinent. The Decatur branch of Chai Pani opened in 2013 and has since become a hotspot for residents, thanks to the sheer quality of its offerings.

Walking in, the first place I always stop is the cart offering some truly delicious pani puri, manned by a fast-handed employee who seems to churn them out by the hundreds on a weekend night. Between bites of crisp shells and spiced concoctions, I almost don't mind waiting for a table because I get to admire the myriad Bollywood posters and canopy of flower garlands strewn from wall to ceiling. Still, the foyer appetizer only serves to excite my palate, and no visit of mine is ever complete without another appetizer of okra fries, a crispy bed of vegetables that somehow toes the line between the deep butteriness of popcorn and sharp lime.

As a restaurant group originally founded in Asheville, it toes the line between the traditional down-home foods of both India and the South. Its chili-laden amritsari macchi uses catfish, its chaat uses sweet potatoes, and even some of its cocktails feature bourbon and tequila. Still, it's this blend of cultures that makes it truly unique, and just like Southern restaurants, Chai Pani takes the soul food of India to a whole other level.