The Slight Difference Between Red, Brown, And Green Lentils

If you grew up watching your grandma make a big batch of lentil soup, then you may already know that the world's oldest legume can produce a hearty and tasty recipe. While you can grab a can of generic lentils at a store like Trader Joe's, there are also other canned and dried varieties you can easily pick up in different colors, like green, brown, and even red lentils. With so many different lentil varieties out there, it can be hard to figure out which one to pick up at the supermarket.

To help you make your choice, we decided to take a deeper look at three of the most popular lentils — red, brown, and green — so that you can figure out the one that best suits your needs. Generally speaking, each lentil variety can differ in their cooking times (with red being the quickest and green taking the longest), flavor profile (some lentils have an earthy taste while others are nutty), and texture (red is very creamy while green and brown deliver more bite). Whether you're making a hearty salad, a creamy soup, a delicious coconut daal bowl, or looking to use your lentils to make yourself a nutrient-packed veggie burger, there's a variety for you.