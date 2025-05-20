The Slight Difference Between Red, Brown, And Green Lentils
If you grew up watching your grandma make a big batch of lentil soup, then you may already know that the world's oldest legume can produce a hearty and tasty recipe. While you can grab a can of generic lentils at a store like Trader Joe's, there are also other canned and dried varieties you can easily pick up in different colors, like green, brown, and even red lentils. With so many different lentil varieties out there, it can be hard to figure out which one to pick up at the supermarket.
To help you make your choice, we decided to take a deeper look at three of the most popular lentils — red, brown, and green — so that you can figure out the one that best suits your needs. Generally speaking, each lentil variety can differ in their cooking times (with red being the quickest and green taking the longest), flavor profile (some lentils have an earthy taste while others are nutty), and texture (red is very creamy while green and brown deliver more bite). Whether you're making a hearty salad, a creamy soup, a delicious coconut daal bowl, or looking to use your lentils to make yourself a nutrient-packed veggie burger, there's a variety for you.
What are red lentils?
With a beautiful reddish-orange color, red lentils are beloved for being the fastest lentil variety to cook (they only need to be simmered for about 15 to 20 minutes) and tend to have a mushy, creamy texture. They cook quickly thanks to the fact that most red lentils available in stores are already peeled (and are often referred to as red football lentils). You can also purchase split red lentils which cook even faster — and because they break down easily, red lentils are often used to thicken soups.
Particularly popular in Indian cuisine, you sometimes find them in the store as masoor gota for whole lentils or masoor dal for split. They have a mild nutty flavor that works well in stews, curries, and daal. If you're ever looking to substitute this lentil variety, you can swap in golden or yellow lentils, as they have a similar flavor and texture.
What are brown lentils?
Known as your everyday lentils, brown lentils are sometimes called European lentils and may also be labeled as simply "lentils" when you're looking for them in the store. While typically called brown, they can actually range in color from a light brown to a darker, deeper brown. They have an earthy flavor and can be ready in about 20 to 30 minutes. Because they retain some of their bite when cooked, they're often used to bulk up salads or to create a lentil veggie burger, samosa stuffing, lentil tacos, or even a hearty filling for a sloppy joe.
What are green lentils?
Arguably the most flavorsome lentil variety on this list, green lentils have a robust earthy flavor with a slightly peppery taste. While they take the longest to cook — coming in at just about 45 minutes — they tend to hold their shape really well, making them perfect to serve as a starchy side dish (like lentils with garlic and thyme) or as an addition in your salad to give it more texture and chew. Similar to brown lentils, the green variety also ranges in color, from pale-greenish hues, to spotted green, to more of a greenish slate color.