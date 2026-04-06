The Once-Beloved Lemon Dessert That Took Over The '60s And '70s

If you're inspired to make this sweet, citrusy dessert, we don't blame you. But before you dive in, there are a few tips you should know, gleaned from decades of lemon lush-makers before you.

First, while the recipes tend to be quite straightforward, there is considerable wait time involved. It is absolutely essential to let the crust cool completely before adding the cream cheese mixture; otherwise, that bottom layer will liquefy. You also need to account for the time it takes the dessert to set in the fridge. While the hands-on work takes less than 30 minutes, the magic happens during those long stretches where the layers marry and firm up. All told, you should budget around five to seven hours from start to finish.

To that end, if you're worried about the slices looking pretty on their plates, it can help to stick the dish in the freezer for about half an hour before you plan to serve it. The blast of arctic air will ensure the layers of lemon lush are stiff enough to survive the knife blade, with no mushing into each other or collapsing as you try to slice it.

Finally, this dessert is called lemon lush, but it could just as easily be called chocolate lush, banana lush, or coconut cream lush. Whatever flavor you desire can be used for the pudding layer, so feel free to play around with the crust and filling combinations.