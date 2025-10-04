The Groovy 3-Ingredient Snack '60s Kids Probably Don't Miss

In an age where folks were learning steak didn't need to be cooked well-done, hibachi was knocking at the front door, and raisins, peanut butter, and celery were actually a pretty good snack, you'd think food from the 1960s just couldn't miss. While true in many ways, there are some things best left to history, and the classic white bread, butter, and sugar combo is certainly amongst them.

Some retro food trends like ice cream sundaes, chicken pot pie, and even the often controversial ambrosia salad have been welcomed by 21st-century foodies like long lost relatives. But the bread, butter, and sugar after-school snack is more like that one cousin everyone "accidentally" lost contact with. While it may once have triggered all those happy chemical centers in the brain with its fat, sugar, and frugality, it's since been replaced by a whole new ecosystem of sweet and convenient treats, like mug cake or no-churn ice cream. While these may not be quite as simple as buttering and sugaring some pre-sliced bread, it's hard to argue that they aren't still convenient, delicious, and cheap.

While some folks from Europe or New Zealand may feel protective of their hagelslag or fairy bread, ready access to culinary information and affordable ingredients means most people are willing to put in a little extra effort to appease their sugar tooth. Still, whether you're a bread-sugar-butter apologist or just looking for ways to modernize your childhood craving, there are easy ways to upgrade this treat.