This Florida Restaurant Sells A Famous Soup For Only $0.18

When you're in Florida, you probably plan on taking advantage of the state's incredibly affordable, high-quality seafood. But if you're ever in the Panhandle, it might be worth making a trip to Pensacola to visit McGuire's Irish Pub for their famously cheap soup.

When McGuire's opened in 1977, it offered the U.S. Senate's signature soup: a simple, pork and bean mixture that's more an appetizer or a side dish. Like many classic pork soups, it relies on tough, hard-to-eat cuts rather than more desirable, expensive pieces of meat like chops or tenderloin. McGuire's recipe calls for large, bone-in pieces, like ham bones or hocks, to season the broth while providing enough shreds of meat to bulk up the meal. The end result is something salty, rich, and just a bit fatty, enough to excite your appetite but not so much that you'll be too full for dinner.

In 1977, the soup cost 18 cents in the Senate cafeteria, so the restaurant matched the price. Despite inflation, it found that such a cheap offering was a sort of novelty, becoming a loss leader that drove more business for their pricier options. While there's a warning on the menu that the price jumps to $18 dollars if it's the only thing you order, this is largely a joke and rarely followed through on, so don't be afraid to order the soup no matter what your appetite looks like.