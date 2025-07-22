Vintage Soups We Miss Seeing On Restaurant Menus

While eating turtle may sound strange today, this reptile was once considered the epitome of luxury cuisine in the middle of the 1800s, being so acclaimed as to show up on the menu of the White House. Although many presidents were known to consume the delicacy, it was a particular favorite of President Taft, who hired a special chef to prepare the dish for him. During this era, turtle soup was seen everywhere from New York to Louisiana, being offered on high-end menus in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and San Francisco. Made from cream, butter, and either sherry or Madeira wine, this soup is rarely found on restaurant menus outside of New Orleans today, although it was previously a common dish across the United States.

There are many reasons turtle soup is no longer seen on contemporary menus, the most prominent being dwindling turtle populations due to these former foodstuffs being over-harvested in past decades. By the beginning of the 1900s, over-collection had caused the price of the now difficult-to-find diamondback terrapin — the most popular turtle in turtle soup — to drastically increase. Prohibition further decreased popularity by rendering sherry, a necessary ingredient to the dish, nearly impossible to acquire. Once the Great Depression hit, turtle soup had practically vanished due to the exorbitant cost.

Today, the soup has stayed on a few menus here and there, particularly in the Crescent City, but the now-protected diamondback terrapin is off the table. Instead, the most current incarnations use alligator snapping turtles raised on farms, oftentimes combined with veal stock or beef broth.