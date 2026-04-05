You Can Still Eat At One Of The Oldest Catfish Restaurants In The US In Tennessee

Catfish comes with a rich culinary legacy in the U.S. and is a staple of what is today considered soul food. The fish abundantly inhabits the waterways of the South, first consumed by Native Americans before later becoming a central protein for enslaved African Americans. Eventually, this led Black Southerners to establish the tradition of fish fries, often held right on riverside banks. As waterside fried catfish cookouts became popular across the region, some Southerners even turned the practice into a commercial enterprise, like Shiloh, Tennessee's historic Hagy's Catfish Hotel.

Located on the Tennessee River, the restaurant opened in the 1930s and remains in the hands of the same family today. Long beloved for its fried catfish and hush puppies, the restaurant emerged from founder Norvin Hagy's famed cookouts. On land settled by his ancestors in 1825, he would whip up batches of the fish and cornmeal cakes, entertaining guests all evening long. Despite the modest log shack environs, many would spend the night, hence the nickname Catfish Hotel.

Three-term Tennessee governor Gordon Browning encouraged Hagy to convert the space into a restaurant, which he did, and Hagy's Catfish Hotel has remained in operation ever since. Today, the restaurant is still managed by Norvin Hagy's grandchildren, cementing it among the longest-operating family-owned restaurants nationwide.