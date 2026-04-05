You Can Still Eat At One Of The Oldest Catfish Restaurants In The US In Tennessee
Catfish comes with a rich culinary legacy in the U.S. and is a staple of what is today considered soul food. The fish abundantly inhabits the waterways of the South, first consumed by Native Americans before later becoming a central protein for enslaved African Americans. Eventually, this led Black Southerners to establish the tradition of fish fries, often held right on riverside banks. As waterside fried catfish cookouts became popular across the region, some Southerners even turned the practice into a commercial enterprise, like Shiloh, Tennessee's historic Hagy's Catfish Hotel.
Located on the Tennessee River, the restaurant opened in the 1930s and remains in the hands of the same family today. Long beloved for its fried catfish and hush puppies, the restaurant emerged from founder Norvin Hagy's famed cookouts. On land settled by his ancestors in 1825, he would whip up batches of the fish and cornmeal cakes, entertaining guests all evening long. Despite the modest log shack environs, many would spend the night, hence the nickname Catfish Hotel.
Three-term Tennessee governor Gordon Browning encouraged Hagy to convert the space into a restaurant, which he did, and Hagy's Catfish Hotel has remained in operation ever since. Today, the restaurant is still managed by Norvin Hagy's grandchildren, cementing it among the longest-operating family-owned restaurants nationwide.
Hagy's Catfish Hotel honors its past through consistent quality
Since opening, Hagy's Catfish Hotel has undergone structural changes. A fire in 1975 led to the construction of the current building, which has undergone more recent renovations in the 21st century. Yet apart from such updates, the eatery has remarkably preserved a historical flair through its charming wood-clad interior, old photographs, and continued friendly service. Furthermore, perhaps most importantly, the restaurant's famed fried catfish and other Southern classics have remained consistently high-quality.
Today, Hagy's Catfish Hotel sells a varied menu, with dishes ranging from burgers to baby back ribs, as well as frog legs. Yet it is the iconic duo of fish and hush puppies that continues to win over customers, joined by the restaurant's tangy coleslaw rendition.
"The catfish [fillets] are perfectly fried crispy, big and super flaky. Just delicious," wrote a Yelp reviewer, echoing a long-held sentiment. Alongside fellow Tennessee treasures like the Dutch Maid Bakery, which has been making its bread since the 1900s, Hagy's Catfish Hotel continues to uphold a historic recipe to customers' delight.