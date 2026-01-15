This Tennessee Bakery Has Been Making Bread The Same Way Since The 1900s

It's relatively rare for culinary methods and appliances to survive from the early 1900s. For example, retro ice boxes once held a place of honor in most kitchens, but by the 1950s they had disappeared in favor of the refrigerator. And while soda fountains abounded in the early 20th century, they and their wonderful creations are largely long gone today. So it's all the more significant that in southerly Tracy City, Tennessee — about a 40-minute drive from both the Alabama and Georgia borders — the Dutch Maid Bakery & Café is serving up breads made exactly as they were when the bakery first opened, in 1902.

Since it initially opened, the Dutch Maid has only changed hands two times (the first transfer was still between family members), and the current owner, Cindy Day, uses the same equipment that hails from the 1920s (it replaced the original 1902 versions after a fire). She even uses the same recipes and baking methods as the original owners, meaning each loaf is a four-day labor of love.

Dutch Maid sells over a dozen types of handmade, from-scratch breads, including its fan-favorite salt-rise, as well as a basic sourdough. It also produces a variety of flavorful options, including black olive roasted red pepper, sundried tomato, rosemary olive oil, and even rye and marbled rye. Beyond bread, the bakery turns out a wide selection of sweets, such as cookies, and cakes — the cinnamon rolls are a must-try, too — while an on-premise café keeps crowds fed with savory sandwiches and salads.