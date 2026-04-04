This 1950s Sandwich Looks Nothing Like Its Modern-Day Counterpart

Food trends can change rapidly. It's hard to imagine chicken tenders didn't exist prior to the 1970s, while the widespread use of gelatin is a 1950s cooking trend that still baffles many. Sometimes, shifts in culinary technique can even be seen through a single dish: take the frosted ribbon loaf, for example.

Glance at this mid-century American sandwich, and you might mistake it for cheesecake. Classic versions of the dish consist of sliced sandwich bread filled with spreads like pimento cheese and mayo-based salads made with egg, ham, chicken, or crab meat. Such fillings are then layered into an entire loaf, often mixed and matched in one rendition. After some chilling time, the dish is covered in cream cheese frosting, creating a savory food that could deceive those with a sweet tooth.

Frosted ribbon loaves are no longer popular in the U.S., instead inciting a dash of bewilderment. Yet in Sweden, cooks still prepare a dish called smörgåstårta, a similar smothered sandwich dish. The recipe follows the same template as a frosted ribbon loaf, but swaps in Swedish fillings like a smoked salmon spread, vegetable dip, liver pâté, or a prawn-based skagenröra, although egg salad is still enjoyed there, too. The outside is often coated in a tangy mixture of sour cream or crème fraîche with cream cheese, then colorfully garnished, creating a more delicate rendition of a sandwich cake.