Every region has its own dessert specialty, whether it's Indiana's iconic sugar cream pie or New Orleans' abiding legacy of beignets. In Hawaii, one such cherished dish is haupia, a traditional confection found in many desserts across the islands, especially in the form of chocolate haupia pie, as popularized by Oahu institution Ted's Bakery.

Haupia is a rich coconut pudding with a consistency so thick, it's almost gelatinous — think Jell-O rather than custard. Where chocolate haupia pie takes things up a level is by combining half the haupia mixture with melted chocolate to form a dense, custard-like layer of chocolate pudding which is then topped by more haupia, and finally with a layer of whipped cream and grated chocolate.

Haupia was originally thickened with arrowroot — in fact, "haupia" is a compound word meaning "cool arrowroot," but is often made with cornstarch mixed with milk or water these days. The pie is then refrigerated before serving cold, so the pie requires no baking outside of the crust itself. This is how Ted's Bakery does it, and the delicious result is why Ted's has become synonymous with chocolate haupia pie since its founding in 1987.