Why This Restaurant Chain's Live Country Music Dream Was Short-Lived
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Various franchise restaurants include live music among their in-house offerings, like House of Blues and Hard Rock Café. With its rowdy Western vibe, blaring country tunes, and line-dancing servers, popular steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse seems like another natural fit for live musical performances. But, alas, while the Roadhouse has seen various changes in 2026, the addition of live musicians isn't one of them. You won't be seeing any bands hyping up diners as they dig into steaks they selected themselves. The reason? Texas Roadhouse has already been there, done that when it comes to live performances, and it didn't work out well.
When Texas Roadhouse was still in the dream stages, it was originally envisioned as more of a honky-tonk establishment, complete with beer flowing freely and country bands blasting out tunes, per the book "Made From Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse." The franchise's first restaurant, located in Clarksville, Indiana — that's right, Texas Roadhouse didn't originate in Texas — had a stage above the bar where musicians performed. The plan was for country artists to perform every night, but that plan changed when recurrent problems cropped up, like performers arriving late for their sets, playing their music too loud, and embodying the Kiss song "I Wanna Rock and Roll All Nite" by playing far past the restaurant's closing time, preventing staff from cleaning up and shutting things down for the night. So, the idea was laid to rest, along with other things Texas Roadhouse tried out and abandoned in its early days, like a brief stint serving Mexican food.
The music plays on in other ways at Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse's second location, in Gainesville, Florida, was the end of the road for live music. That restaurant and each subsequent one since have been designed without performance stages. Music still blasts through the venues via jukeboxes, though — and at volumes so loud that it has become the chain's top customer complaint. But music is an important part of the Texas Roadhouse culture, so the (very loud) beat goes on.
Classic rock and country music comprise the playlist that pumps through the speakers at any given location. Even when restaurants were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, T.R. kept the vibe alive by releasing a Spotify playlist of its tunes, so loyal patrons could rock on despite quarantining and social distancing.
One of the most famous ways Texas Roadhouse livens things up nowadays is when workers hit the dining room floor for their hourly line dancing exhibition, complete with a backdrop of country music. This tradition originated just a few years after Texas Roadhouse first opened, when the manager of the Ashland, Kentucky, branch of the steakhouse began urging his employees to do the "Boot Scootin' Boogie" every hour.
Though live bands no longer light up its stage, the original Clarksville, Indiana, location keeps things rocking by sponsoring an annual community music lineup during the summer called the Good Times Concert Series — though it takes place outdoors, not in the restaurant. Such community involvement is another big part of the Texas Roadhouse way of doing things. Rather than advertising nationally via widespread campaigns, the chain relies on individual franchises to spread the steakhouse love through community outreach to local organizations, businesses, and residents.