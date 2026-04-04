Why This Restaurant Chain's Live Country Music Dream Was Short-Lived

Texas Roadhouse's second location, in Gainesville, Florida, was the end of the road for live music. That restaurant and each subsequent one since have been designed without performance stages. Music still blasts through the venues via jukeboxes, though — and at volumes so loud that it has become the chain's top customer complaint. But music is an important part of the Texas Roadhouse culture, so the (very loud) beat goes on.

Classic rock and country music comprise the playlist that pumps through the speakers at any given location. Even when restaurants were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, T.R. kept the vibe alive by releasing a Spotify playlist of its tunes, so loyal patrons could rock on despite quarantining and social distancing.

One of the most famous ways Texas Roadhouse livens things up nowadays is when workers hit the dining room floor for their hourly line dancing exhibition, complete with a backdrop of country music. This tradition originated just a few years after Texas Roadhouse first opened, when the manager of the Ashland, Kentucky, branch of the steakhouse began urging his employees to do the "Boot Scootin' Boogie" every hour.

Though live bands no longer light up its stage, the original Clarksville, Indiana, location keeps things rocking by sponsoring an annual community music lineup during the summer called the Good Times Concert Series — though it takes place outdoors, not in the restaurant. Such community involvement is another big part of the Texas Roadhouse way of doing things. Rather than advertising nationally via widespread campaigns, the chain relies on individual franchises to spread the steakhouse love through community outreach to local organizations, businesses, and residents.