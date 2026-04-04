3 MLB Stadiums With The Most Expensive Hot Dogs And 4 With The Cheapest

While the best MLB stadium for foodies, according to fans, is Citi Field in Queens, we at Food Republic recognize that the ultimate snack to enjoy with your baseball game is simply a plump, juicy hot dog, in a pillowy, soft bun (just as good, if not better, than a delicious gas station hot dog). However, despite the fact that many stadiums sell the same brand, hot dog prices vary widely across the 29 in the U.S. and one in Canada, with the most expensive costing almost $5 more than the cheapest for a standard dog — that doesn't take into account ones that have bells and whistles.

There are a lot of different reasons why hot dogs run the gamut from relatively cheap to mind-numbingly expensive: from value-based pricing, to star players who command huge salaries that get offset — at least in part — by fans paying concessions fees. So keep that in mind the next time you take in a pro baseball game and end up shocked at your hot dog total — whether that's pleasantly surprised or totally horrified.