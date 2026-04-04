3 MLB Stadiums With The Most Expensive Hot Dogs And 4 With The Cheapest
While the best MLB stadium for foodies, according to fans, is Citi Field in Queens, we at Food Republic recognize that the ultimate snack to enjoy with your baseball game is simply a plump, juicy hot dog, in a pillowy, soft bun (just as good, if not better, than a delicious gas station hot dog). However, despite the fact that many stadiums sell the same brand, hot dog prices vary widely across the 29 in the U.S. and one in Canada, with the most expensive costing almost $5 more than the cheapest for a standard dog — that doesn't take into account ones that have bells and whistles.
There are a lot of different reasons why hot dogs run the gamut from relatively cheap to mind-numbingly expensive: from value-based pricing, to star players who command huge salaries that get offset — at least in part — by fans paying concessions fees. So keep that in mind the next time you take in a pro baseball game and end up shocked at your hot dog total — whether that's pleasantly surprised or totally horrified.
Third most expensive: Dodger Stadium
Starting off the list of most expensive hot dogs, a grilled Dodger Dog from the home of the LA Dodgers will set you back $7.99 this year for a single, juicy weiner. That is a lot for a simple sausage in a bun, but it's worth mentioning that at least the price has stayed the same between 2025 and 2026 — that has to count for something, right?
Second most expensive: Oracle Park
We don't think it's a coincidence that the second most expensive stadium hot dog is also located in the spendy state of California (this time in San Francisco). But it will cost you $1.20 more than in LA, with the Giants' dogs priced at a whopping $9.19. Since you're spending nearly $10 for a wiener anyway, you might want to partake in Oracle Park's version of the viral 9-9-9 Challenge, which includes nine mini-dogs and nine mini-beers, which you must consume within nine innings; it sells for $55.
Most expensive stadium hot dog: T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, has an incredible hot dog to stuff down your gullet while you take in a baseball game. The only catch is that it's $16.70. The Godzilla Dog, located at the Sumo Dog concession counter, might just be worth the hefty price tag, though — it's a footlong, with no fewer than 10 toppings, including beef chili, wasabi relish, furikake, and even nori.
Fourth least expensive: Busch Stadium
As we mentioned, some baseball stadiums are looking to relieve park-goers' pockets by leaning into value pricing their concessions, and one such ballpark is Busch Stadium. Thanks to its new value menu, you can watch your St. Louis Cardinals without breaking the bank on hot dogs, which are $5 each (and if you want similarly priced snacks and drinks, soda, popcorn, nachos, and water are all just $5 each, too).
Third least expensive: Oriole Park
Oriole Park, which the Baltimore Orioles call home, has also embraced a value menu set-up for some of its concessions, including an all-beef $4.49 hot dog. Part of the Birdland Value Menu located at Camden Franks counters, you can also find pretzels and mustard for the same price, while popcorn and peanuts are just $3.99. The deals further include beverages, including hard seltzers, 12-ounce domestic beers, and even 12-ounce NA beers.
Second least expensive: loanDepot Park
Next time you're at loanDepot Park for a Miami Marlins game, and you're feeling a little hungry, head to the Familia Faves in Section 36, where you can find ballpark favorites, including hot dogs, priced at just $3. Pick up some popcorn, nachos, or even a pretzel for the same price, or if you're thirsty, bottled water, Pepsi soft drinks, and 12-ounce draft beers are a mere $5. And while you might have a bit of a walk to get to this particular concessions counter, loanDepot at least lets you skip the line with online ordering.
Cheapest baseball stadium hot dog: Chase Field
Under the burning Arizona sun, as you take in a Diamondbacks game in Phoenix, you can staunch all your hunger pangs with hot dogs that cost just $2.99, the cheapest out of all the MLB stadiums in the U.S. and Canada. The value menu at Chase Field has been around for nearly 20 years, and this year it also includes a chili cheese dog (though that costs more than double the price of a regular wiener).