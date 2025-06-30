This Is The Best MLB Stadium For Foodies (According To Fans)

Most baseball stadiums offer a variety of classic food items, like nachos, pretzels, and hot dogs (one park sells a wiener that'll set you back almost $8). But one field can lay claim to the title "foodie paradise," or more accurately, Best Stadium Food, and it was announced in March 2025 as part of the USA Today 10 Best awards. It's Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, in Queens, New York, and this award marks the third year in a row that Citi has been honored by the fans' votes.

The stadium can not only handle 41,000-plus excited fans, but it can handle their hunger in a huge way, too, with over 40 food vendors spread out around the concourse. Citi Field mainstays include Prince Street Pizza, with its four different locations, for a slice of authentic New York-style pie, Hot Pastrami on Rye, serving up what basically constitutes its own food group in the city, and even Shake Shack, which was, of course, founded in New York City.

You can also find Pat LaFrieda's Chop House, on the Clover Level, with its photo-worthy tomahawk steaks, as well as filet mignon-topped waffle fries (a follow-up to the filet mignon steak sandwich, perhaps?), as well as Adam Richman's Burger Hall of Fame, which features a rotating menu of beefy patties, with toppings inspired by international cuisines.