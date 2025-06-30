This Is The Best MLB Stadium For Foodies (According To Fans)
Most baseball stadiums offer a variety of classic food items, like nachos, pretzels, and hot dogs (one park sells a wiener that'll set you back almost $8). But one field can lay claim to the title "foodie paradise," or more accurately, Best Stadium Food, and it was announced in March 2025 as part of the USA Today 10 Best awards. It's Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, in Queens, New York, and this award marks the third year in a row that Citi has been honored by the fans' votes.
The stadium can not only handle 41,000-plus excited fans, but it can handle their hunger in a huge way, too, with over 40 food vendors spread out around the concourse. Citi Field mainstays include Prince Street Pizza, with its four different locations, for a slice of authentic New York-style pie, Hot Pastrami on Rye, serving up what basically constitutes its own food group in the city, and even Shake Shack, which was, of course, founded in New York City.
You can also find Pat LaFrieda's Chop House, on the Clover Level, with its photo-worthy tomahawk steaks, as well as filet mignon-topped waffle fries (a follow-up to the filet mignon steak sandwich, perhaps?), as well as Adam Richman's Burger Hall of Fame, which features a rotating menu of beefy patties, with toppings inspired by international cuisines.
Eats from around the world at Citi Field
America is a melting pot, and no city personifies that more than New York. So, it follows that the greatest foodie ballpark in the country, which is located in the most populated city in America, showcases some incredible eats from around the world. First up is Wok 'n Roll, which went viral in 2024 with its Rainbow Cookie Egg Roll (it's back again this year); this eatery does decidedly modern and nontraditional takes on Chinese food, including its expansive and ever-changing menu of egg rolls.
There's also Seoul Bird, featuring Korean fried chicken, Gyro Jimmy's for the Greek sandwich encapsulated inside a traditional pita, and a set of rotating vendors. This year, expect Caribbean bowls at Fieldtrip, classic banh mi sandwiches at Thai Tai Eatery, and Mexican food from Dorados Tacos & Quesadillas. Also generating a lot of buzz this year is a new vendor, Naz's Halal Food, which serves up hot basmati rice topped with chicken or beef, vegetables, and white sauce. And while you might not normally equate "ballpark food" with sushi, you can absolutely find it made fresh (as well as sushi burritos) at Beyond Nightlife Sushi.
Different dietary needs are covered
If you thought because you're gluten-free or vegetarian you wouldn't be eating while at Citi Field, you are so wrong. This ballpark didn't win Best Stadium Food for catering only to wheat- or meat-eaters; in fact, where gluten-free needs are concerned, Citi offers park-goers with Celiac disease or wheat allergies their own food hub, called World's Fare Market. From World's Fare Market, the gluten-free crowd can enjoy their own versions of ballpark classics, like hot dogs, chicken tenders, and burgers — and even a pastrami sandwich served up on gluten-free multigrain bread. Additionally, there are vendors all over the concourse that serve individual gluten-free items, like the rolls from Beyond Nightlife Sushi. You just have to be mindful that in these non-gluten-free dedicated vendors, cross-contamination is possible.
Vegetarians and even vegans have plenty of options, too, as there are tons of meat-free bites, like the Shake Shack 'Shroom Burger, or fries from any number of stands. For the even more restrictive vegans, there is a concessions counter just for you, called Vegan City. Like World's Fare Market does for gluten-free eaters, Vegan City features ballpark classics made without any animals or animal by-products, including nachos, Impossible patty burgers, and Impossible Italian Sausage sandwiches.