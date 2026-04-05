This 1950s Los Angeles Italian Deli's Iconic Sandwich Hasn't Changed One Bit

Sure, the torpedo is what has been bringing people to Giuliano's for decades, but don't let it be the only thing you try at this Southern California staple. Not only does the Giuliano's website offer educational excerpts on its classic Italian offerings, but it also sells a variety of products, so customers can add a little bit of Italy to every meal. While you're grabbing a torpedo from Giuliano's, make sure to pick up some of their quality salami; it's the ingredient you didn't know your breakfast sandwich was missing.

Giuliano's really is your one-stop shop for what might be the easiest picnic prep of your life. Naturally, you can grab the massive two-foot-long torpedo sub — perfect for sharing — but also a refreshing bottle of Italian spumante wine, specifically a Prosecco. The effervescence and light body of the wine will help balance the richness from the cold cuts, while the slight sweetness will play with the tang from the peppers. Giuliano's highlights small batch wine from notable Italian wine regions, so you can rest assured that the bottle you pick up will be top tier, as Italian wine is of the highest quality, just like everything else on the menu.