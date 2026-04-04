The Louisiana Seafood Hotspot That's Known As 'The Most Cajun Place On Earth'

Think of Louisiana's mouth-watering Creole and Cajun cuisines, and it's New Orleans' renowned restaurants that come to mind. Yet the state's rich gastronomic culture stretches far past the city, encompassing smaller communities, too. One such culinary hotspot — affectionately referred to as "the most Cajun place on earth" — is Vermilion Parish. Located right on the Gulf Coast in the southwest of the state, the parish contains a population of just over 57,000 (per the 2020 United States Census Bureau). Yet despite the relatively compact size, the area's residents hold the largest proportion of Cajun ancestry in the state, a culture still showcased with pride.

Local cuisine presents a major outlet for such traditions — incredible seafood included. Coastal Vermilion Parish towns like Delcambre are home to shrimping and fishing enterprises, while marshland settlements like Kaplan house crawfish farms. The fresh, local seafood is proudly showcased in local eateries, serving Cajun classics like po'boys, crawfish étouffée, gumbo, oysters, and more. The parish is home to several dozen locally owned restaurants, many with a decades-old history. The vibrant food culture even spills out of restaurant doors, with events like the Delcambre Shrimp Festival and the Giant Omelette Celebration. So brush up on how to eat crawfish like a pro, and head to this charming nook of Louisiana for a thoroughly Cajun experience.