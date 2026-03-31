This 2-Ingredient Oatmeal Tastes Like A Trip To A Tropical Island
While there's no shortage of debate around the best way to cook oatmeal, all you need is one extra ingredient for something that tastes pretty beachy: coconut milk. It's so versatile that you won't even need to change your preferred method, whether you make it on the stovetop, in the microwave, or let it sit for overnight oats.
In traditional preparation, coconut milk is made by soaking shreds of coconut meat and then squeezing out the liquid. On the first go, you get coconut cream, which is far too thick for this simple recipe. Instead, you want the lighter consistency of the subsequent strainings: the milk. When using canned varieties, you'll find the fat often separates and solidifies at the top; you'll want to give the can a vigorous shake or stir to reincorporate those fats throughout the liquid. This provides a consistency just thin enough to easily hydrate the oats while maintaining enough flavor to be immediately noticeable. You can always add a dollop of the thicker cream at the end, but it's a trickier ingredient to work with on its own and may throw off the ratios that give your breakfast the best possible texture.
You'll need to take some extra care when exposing this tropical ingredient to heat. If it reaches a rolling boil, it's liable to split into oil and solids or even curdle, developing an odd, rough texture. Instead, let it simmer on low to preserve its smooth, emulsified state. This is also a great time to use steel-cut oats, which typically require a longer cooking time and have a bit more fiber and protein than other varieties.
The best additions for your coconut milk oatmeal
Keeping with your tropical morning vibes, coconut milk oatmeal is a great base flavor to build on. It's mild enough to pair well with just about anything, so from fruits to nuts, it's hard to go wrong, provided you prepare your add-ins correctly.
While you can always toast your oats to deepen their flavor, coastal nuts like macadamias, cashews, and Brazil nuts are all great additions to this recipe. While you may need to chop or crush them to get the right consistency, they keep your prep simple while providing plenty of protein, flavor, and texture. If you're looking to experiment, there are tons of tropical fruits you may have never tried before, like soursop, lychee, and rambutan, that are packed with nutrients and unique flavors. Even if you can only access dried forms, soaking them in the coconut milk rehydrates them to an easier-to-chew consistency while seasoning the liquid itself.
You may be used to adding things like maple syrup and honey to sweeten your oatmeal, but don't neglect one of the best, and most tropical, sweeteners of all: sugarcane juice. Not only is it an extraction of sugar in its natural form, but it also has a caffeine-like effect on energy levels for an early morning boost. Just pour some into the pot alongside your coconut milk and let its almost floral fragrance fill your kitchen as it simmers.