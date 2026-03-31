This 2-Ingredient Oatmeal Tastes Like A Trip To A Tropical Island

While there's no shortage of debate around the best way to cook oatmeal, all you need is one extra ingredient for something that tastes pretty beachy: coconut milk. It's so versatile that you won't even need to change your preferred method, whether you make it on the stovetop, in the microwave, or let it sit for overnight oats.

In traditional preparation, coconut milk is made by soaking shreds of coconut meat and then squeezing out the liquid. On the first go, you get coconut cream, which is far too thick for this simple recipe. Instead, you want the lighter consistency of the subsequent strainings: the milk. When using canned varieties, you'll find the fat often separates and solidifies at the top; you'll want to give the can a vigorous shake or stir to reincorporate those fats throughout the liquid. This provides a consistency just thin enough to easily hydrate the oats while maintaining enough flavor to be immediately noticeable. You can always add a dollop of the thicker cream at the end, but it's a trickier ingredient to work with on its own and may throw off the ratios that give your breakfast the best possible texture.

You'll need to take some extra care when exposing this tropical ingredient to heat. If it reaches a rolling boil, it's liable to split into oil and solids or even curdle, developing an odd, rough texture. Instead, let it simmer on low to preserve its smooth, emulsified state. This is also a great time to use steel-cut oats, which typically require a longer cooking time and have a bit more fiber and protein than other varieties.